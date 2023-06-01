DORSET — Over the last 15 years, members of Northshire Area Trail Systems have been busy developing trails and fundraising.
Jon Mowry, president of Northshire Area Trail Systems (NATS), said the addition of Raptor Lane Trails last year brought the mile count of mountain bike trails in Dorset maintained by his group up to 15. Trail building companies worked on the Raptor Lane Trails through the summer to fall of 2021, then the summer of 2022.
“We built about eight miles of trails in the last 18 months there, so it’s been really quick in the bike trail scheme of things,” Mowry said. “It’s already wildly popular. There’s tons of people riding there all the time.”
Previously, Mowry and others formed Manchester in the Mountains Bike Club, which included road bikers as well. For reasons mostly associated with insurance and the focus on building trails, the group turned in a chapter under Vermont Mountain Bike Association.
NATS was established about 10 years ago. Mowry said the group started with private land at the end of Church Street in Dorset called Humphrey’s Trail and Bunker Loop.
A few years ago, the U.S. National Forest approached NATS. That resulted in the group creating the approximately 4-mile Dorset Hollow Trail on national forest land, which Mowry called “epic.”
About three years ago, Mowry said, the town of Dorset was able to get another parcel of land that abutted the Dorset Town Forest. NATS was asked to organize a trail-building project that ended up being the Raptor Lane Trails, named after the road where they are accessed.
Mowry said the Raptor Lane Trails are NATS’ first area where there’s enough to ride in one place for “a period of time.” He noted the importance of building “a real beginner trail” as part of the project.
“Statewide and in our area in particular, there’s not much beginner terrain,” he said, seeing it as an area where a beginner can be comfortable and experts can have fun.
Money for the project was secured from the town, grants and fundraising. Mowry said the town of Dorset is “really enthusiastic, too.”
Dorset Town Manager Rob Gaiotti recounted calls for mountain bike trails to complement existing hiking trails during the public input process when the Dorset Town Forest was expanded in 2016. When it came time to create the trails, NATS had finished work on Dorset Hollow and Humphrey’s Trail.
“Those are two really nice tracks,” Gaiotti said. “The only drawback is the skill level to participate with those is pretty high because it’s hilly and steep and what not.”
One of the focuses has been on introducing beginner and intermediate trails, Gaiotti said. He pointed to the first couple of trails developed, including Lunch, a nearly 2-mile loop he described as “great for beginners and kids.”
“Over the last three years, we worked to integrate more downhill and a couple of climbing trails,” he said.
Ultimately, Gaiotti expects the total mile count on bike trails to reach about 10 in Dorest Town Forest. He, too, said the trails have been popular.
Lacking a recreational facility like the one in Manchester, Gaiotti said the priority in Dorset has been on outdoor recreation such as biking and hiking.
“We’ve been fortunate to partner with NATS and get some really great builders in there,” he said.
A scoping study is underway to see about connecting the Rail Trail in Manchester to trails in Dorset Village.
“The synergies would be really great,” Gaiotti said. “It’s worth looking into.”
NATS also manages about 15 miles in national forest in Peru and Weston.
“Overall, the key thing to me is it’s exciting to have some options,” Mowry said.
His group is building another dedicated downhill bike trail and a lower access trail on Raptor Lanes. This year, they also want to improve infrastructure and the quality of trails in their networks.
NATS can be found on Facebook and at natsvt.org.