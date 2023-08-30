MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton lost three games last season, to only two teams, by a combined total of 14 points. The returning Bulldogs who remember those narrow losses won’t have to wait long to avenge those blemishes on their 2022 record – as they open their season with those very same teams – Champlain Valley Union and Middlebury.
For fifth-year head coach Tom McCoy the approach doesn’t change, regardless of who is next on the schedule. He says especially in Division I, you have to be ready for a battle every week.
“CVU, Middlebury, Rutland, Hartford … I don’t feel any different towards any of them, really,” McCoy said. “I just know that they're all going to be well-coached, they're all going to be ready to play, and every game is going to be a tough game.”
Just as is the case every year, for every coach across the state, replacing production from graduating seniors is going to be a challenge. McCoy has some particularly big cleats to fill, though, among the 16 of 22 starting positions now up for grabs.
McCoy must replace four First-Team All-State selections from last year’s high-powered offense (runningback Michael Crabtree, receiver Nate Smilko, and linemen Jakob Crossman and Miles Kaplan). Fortunately, his starting quarterback, Jack McCoy – also First Team All-State last season – is back under center this year.
When asked if he had focused his offseason training on anything in particular, McCoy said he put a lot of emphasis on being able to throw on the move. That is a skillset that might serve him well with four new starters on the line in front of him.
“I’m really excited for our team this year,” Jack McCoy said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys – a lot of seniors. I can't wait to see what we can do … “I want to come out with a championship ring. I think we definitely have the talent to do it. Just going to come down to determination and commitment to the team and the program.”
“So as far as offense goes, he had quite a year last year,” said the elder McCoy. “So if he can just continue on that trend and stay healthy, and then play a big part on the defensive side of it, I think that'll be my expectations of Jack.”
The other good news is that Jack McCoy – the only starting defensive back returning from last year’s squad – is one of Burr and Burton’s two First-Team All-State selections from last year to be back in the lineup. The other is linebacker J.T. Wright, who was named a team captain along with McCoy and Carter Cave.
“I think (J.T.) could potentially be the best linebacker in the state,” Tom McCoy said of Wright.
Cave is going to be moving to a new position for the Bulldogs, who said he put in the work to add some bulk and move from defensive back into one of the two vacant spots at the all-important defensive end position in their 5-2 defense.
“I definitely got in the weight room. I think that's a huge thing for our team,” he said. “We had a lot more kids in the weight room this offseason, and that was a big thing for me.”
“That's going to be a new position for (Carter),” Tom McCoy said. "In that 5-2, defensive end, I think, it's probably the most important position. You’ve got to make sure you set the edge out there.”
Wright echoed his coach’s sentiment that it is business as usual for BBA.
“I think it's always been, since day one, we’re here to get a job done,” he said. “We've always had the mindset that we're not really going to be satisfied with anything else besides a state championship.”
Wright did say he feels like the focus has only increased in the wake of last season.
“But I do think that, you know, there's a different feeling in the air with this team,” he said. “Especially like the mentality of practice. It's at a whole other level this year. I'm really excited for that.”
After racing out to a dominant 5-0 start last season, the Bulldogs dropped two of their final three games in the regular season, including a shocking double-overtime loss at Applejack Field to Middlebury where they blew a three-touchdown lead. BBA went on to lose a much lower-scoring affair, 14-9, to the same Middlebury team in the state semi-final game just two weeks later.
Despite the difficult stretch at the end of a promising 2022, Tom McCoy doesn’t feel a need to make a lot of big changes to the way they do things at BBA.
“No, I don’t feel like we peaked too early,” he said. “Even though we lost those games, we were right in all of them, for sure.”
The coach did say that there’s been a renewed emphasis on staying healthy and playing their best football at the end of the year, though.
“You always think about the losses more than you think about the wins. I've talked about it with kids this year. We wrote ‘90 days’ on the back of our t-shirts,” he said, explaining the new apparel seen worn by many of the players. “It was that you need to commit to the program for 90 days. You’ve got to buy in and do everything you can do to be the best you can be, whether it's in the classroom, whether it's training rules, whether it's behaving yourself, whether it's just giving a great effort and being a great teammate …”
BBA kicks off their season against CVU this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.