BRATTLEBORO — Disc golf league play returns to Living Memorial Park on Thursday.
Though there had been an informal league for years, the Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association was formed three years ago for a number of reasons.
“We try to organize work parties to maintain the course,” said Ian Martin, the organizer of the Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association. “We raise monies so that we can purchase insurance for the league the town asked us for, so we can bring a couple tournaments here and so that we can also buy equipment or … things for the course.”
The Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association holds two tournaments each year. The first one this year will be the third annual Tri State Championships, which will be held on July 15-16. Players who compete will play two rounds on the first day; one in Keene, N.H. and the other in Brattleboro. The final round will take place in Gill, Mass. the following day. The number of participants is usually around 150 people evenly split between the pro and amateur levels, Martin said.
“The Tri State Championships attracts some pretty good disc golfers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont,” Martin said. “Definitely the better players that are actually on the pro tour, because there’s a pro tour as well. The next tier down of professionals will come to that event because the prize money is pretty good.”
Gillis MacDougall, who is from Greenfield and ranked 994 in the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), has participated in the event for the past couple years, Martin said. Mark Chapalonis, who is ranked 999, played in the Tri State Championship last year.
The organization will also partner again with the Brattleboro Rotary Club to hold The Rotary Southern Vermont Disc Golf Championship on Oct. 1.
“It’s a two-day tournament. One day we do a bunch of team play, so four player teams, and the second day is a singles tournament, two rounds, and that’s a big fundraiser for the Rotary. I think last year they (raised) $15,000.”
The number of participants for the The Rotary Southern Vermont Disc Golf Championship is limited to 72 because it is the maximum number of players the course can handle, Martin said. While there is registration for both the pro and amateur levels for that tournament as well, Martin said there are typically more amateur players.
The Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association raises funds through the sale of tags and the $5 dollar fee charged each week to play. While Martin said it is not required for people to buy a tag to play in the league, it is encouraged. The money from tag sales goes to fund insurance, tournaments, and course repairs and upgrades. For every $5 that a player is charged to play for league play, $1 goes to the Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association. One dollar also goes to the Ace pot, which is cleared at any point throughout the season if a player makes a hole in one. The remaining three dollars are put toward prize money that goes to the top three finishers for the league on that particular day.
The tags are generally sold to people that play each week, Martin said. However, that is not the only reason that people buy tags.
“There’s some people that buy tags and never play league. They just do it just to support the course,” Martin said.
The number of tags sold so far this year is down from previous year at the moment, though Martin said he expects it to rise to somewhere between 25 and 50 once the season is underway. The first year the organization was in place was in 2021. That year they sold 50 tags. Last year, the number of tag sales was down to about 30. However, 228 rounds were played over 21 league nights, Martin said.
Martin believes that COVID-19 may have boosted the organization’s numbers in its first year. Once there was more clarity surrounding how COVID-19 was transmitted, people realized that disc golf was an acceptable form of outdoor activity.
“There were a lot of people during COVID looking for outlets to get out and do something like this. I think that kind of helped us in a way. I know it helped disc golf in the broader sense. I mean it really cranked up the numbers of people that were going out to play disc golf.”
There are several attributes about disc golf that Martin said he believes people find appealing, one of which is the social component.
“It’s nice because you come out at five o’clock on Thursday and there will be a bunch of people that you get to play with. Some people come because they’re good and they’re going to win money every week. Some people come because they’re really working on their game, and it’s a great way to improve your skills to get to play with people who are better than you, and see how they do things and get pointers.”
League play for the Southern Vermont Disc Golf Association begins Thursday night at 5 p.m.