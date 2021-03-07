MANCHESTER -- Harwood peppered the Burr and Burton net all night long, attempting 54 shots on Saturday night at Riley Rink.
BBA's freshman goalie Michael Hornby stopped 51 on them, but Harwood had the last laugh with a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.
It appeared as though BBA was in for a long night from the initial faceoff as Harwood’s Jonathan O’Brien fired a shot past Hornby just 42 seconds into the contest, giving the Highlanders an early 1-0 lead.
Hornbyccould have easily let that throw off his performance for the rest of the night. Instead, a little inner-motivation helped him dial it in.
“That first goal was a little rough,” Hornby said. “I told myself in my head ‘not again, not again.’ I told myself I wasn’t going to let in another one all period.”
The regathering Hornby did worked. Despite Harwood playing nearly the entire first period on BBA’s side of the ice, Hornby stopped the other 26 shots the Highlanders threw at him.
26 saves on 27 shots is a solid full game performance for any goalie, let alone a single period.
The freshman goalie single-handedly kept BBA in the game by the time the first intermission rolled around.
“With only one goal, it’s impressive for a freshman goaltender to be able to stop that (many shots),” said BBA coach Mark Slade.
The Bulldogs had 13 shots of their own on net, but Harwood’s Liam Guyette was also on his A-game, blocking everything that neared the net.
In total, Hornby was credited with a staggering 51 saves on the night for BBA while Guyette registered 38. In a game with five scores, outstanding goalie play might not be the first thought that comes to mind, but that was absolutely the case in this matchup.
The three goals for Harwood match a season-low.
Skylar Platt extended Harwood’s lead to 2-0 with 5:22 to play in the second period. BBA would finally sneak one past Guyette a couple minutes later, as senior Jakub Mulac found the puck in front of the net off a rebound. Karter Noyes was credited with the assist.
An early third period score from Harwood once again gave the visitors a two-goal advantage, though only for a moment.
Mulac won the ensuing faceoff, skated past a few defenders, and fired a laser into the back of the net -- all in the matter of four seconds. Just like that, BBA trimmed its deficit to 3-2.
BBA was unable to get the equalizer. The Bulldogs emptied their net in the final minute and were able to fire a couple near the net, but Guyette stayed strong and wouldn't let anything past him.
The Bulldogs and Highlanders both had 16 shots in the second period, and 11 in the final period. The difference was BBA being outshot 27-13 out of the gates.
Slade was happy with how his guys responded after the slow start.
“The difference between the first, second and third is simply the leadership of our team and a persistent attitude,” Slade said. “They were not satisfied. They went to work, and then they went to work again in the third period. Came up a little shy but I’m happy with the leadership group that we have this year.”
Harwood (5-0) remains undefeated and now appears to be in a two-way race for the No. 1 seed in Division II with Brattleboro (4-1) as the playoffs near.
BBA (5-2) will travel to face the Colonels on Wednesday.