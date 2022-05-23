ST JOHNSBURY — A strong defensive effort from the Mount Anthony boys lacrosse team led the Patriots to a 12-2 road win over St. Johnsbury on Monday afternoon.
MAU’s defense created numerous turnovers, and when St. Johnsbury was able to get a shot on the net, Hayden Gaudette was there to clean it up. The MAU senior goalie had 14 saves in the winning effort.
The Patriots offense was led by a four goal performance from Cam Cummings, who also assisted on one score.
Tyler DeBoer scored three himself and added three assists. Henry Frechette played the role of facilitator for MAU, tallying a team-high five assists to go along with his two goals.
Even Eggsware, Sam Umphlette and James Murphy each put one in the back of the net for MAU. Landon Brimmer played the final nine minutes in goal for MAU, making two saves.