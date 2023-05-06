BENNINGTON — At its best, Burr and Burton boys lacrosse wants to have a balanced approach throughout the field. The Bulldogs want to see a plethora of players contribute both offensively and defensively. That’s exactly what they got Friday afternoon in their 17-3 victory over Mount Anthony.
Eight different Bulldogs recorded at least one point, while the defense collectively shut down the Patriots for much of the day.
The defensive output started with senior captain Conor McMahon, who came away with timely forced turnovers on a handful of plays.
“Conor’s an outstanding player, and he showed it tonight,” Burr and Burton coach Tom Grabher said. “I felt like he kind of had his way on the field with his stick, with his legs and with his competitiveness. He’s a senior leader, a captain and we’re very happy to have him.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one, but the Patriots responded with a strong second quarter. Landon Brimmer (21 saves) was solid protecting the MAU cage all day. His individual performance really shined in the second quarter, where he stopped eight BBA shots. The Patriots rode that momentum, finding a rhythm offensively as they slowly clawed themselves back into contention.
Evan Eggsware scored MAU’s first goal of the game less than a minute into the second quarter. It was the first of three in the frame for the Patriots, Tyler DeBoer added a goal five minutes later, followed by a Collin Bevin score that began with a quality save by Brimmer on the other end of the field.
Bevin’s score brought MAU within four, trailing 7-3, and Brimmer wasn’t done. He made a pair of highlight-reel saves in the final minute as the Bulldogs pressured the net. He drew a penalty on his final one of the half, absorbing a slash to the helmet in the closing seconds to put MAU a man-up to begin the second half.
The Patriots appeared ready to draw closer to start the second half, but McMahon had other plans. He forced a turnover on the far sideline while BBA was a man down, ran down the field and fed a pass to Peyton Gray, who then found Reed Brown for the score. That goal set the tone for the remainder of play, according to MAU coach Frank Gaudette.
“They definitely came out in the third quarter and took control of the game,” he said.
The MAU coach knew that to beat a team like BBA, his guys were going to have to be clicking on all cylinders.
“I told the kids they had to execute, we had to have a perfect game,” Gaudette said. “We put the ball on the ground too much. I thought we created turnovers, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Instead, it was BBA that put together a more complete game. Gray scored six goals and assisted on three more, leading the Bulldogs contingent of scorers.
It was the defense, however, that really separated the rivals. Wyatt Townsend, Andrew Maneggia, Chris Alfano, Aidan McMorrow, Jake Murnaghan and Miles Kaplan in the cage combined to limit MAU to its season-low in scores. MAU was also held to three in its season opening 19-3 loss to South Burlington.
“I’m very proud of our defense, I think they did an outstanding job throughout the whole game,” Grabher said.
While the end results isn't what it was looking for, playing quality opponents like BBA will only help MAU in the long run.
“In Division II, we’re not going to see a team like that,” Gaudette said. “That’s one of the top teams in Division I year in and year out.”
The Bulldogs (6-3) head to Middlebury Monday for a 4:30 p.m. start while MAU (5-3) hosts Rutland Friday at 4:30 p.m.