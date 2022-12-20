Arlington boys basketball 12/20/2022 vs Mill River

Arlington's Ethan Pickering drives to the basket while being tightly defended by a Mill River player during Tuesday's basketball game. Arlington defeated Mill River 56-36 for the Eagles first victory of the 2022-2023 season.

 Gary Baker — Vermont News & Media correspondent
ARLINGTON — The Eagles boys basketball team used a stifling defense to pick up a 56-36 win over Mill River on Tuesday.

Cooper Jennings led the way with 12 points for Arlington, who jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes behind a man-to-man full-court press. Mill River got situated, and made a run of its own, taking a 13-11 lead into the beginning of the second quarter.

The Eagles regathered the lead by halftime, 24-21, and began to pull away in the second half thanks to some offensive from Cameron Clark, who scored 9 of his 11 points in the final two quarters. That helped Arlington take a double digit lead, 39-28, into the fourth quarter. Arlington cruised over the final 8 minutes of action to pick up the 20 point win, its first win of the 2022 season.

Joe McCray returned from his eye injury and pitched in with 11 points.

Arlington (1-1) hosts Grace Christian Thursday at 7 p.m.

