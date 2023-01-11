A dominant second half defensive showing from the Arlington boys basketball team led the Eagles to a double digit win at Twin Valley on Tuesday night.
Arlington held Twin Valley to 11 points over the final two quarters, including just two in the third quarter as Arlington ran away with a 58-34 victory.
Hunter Hill-McDermott led the way with a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Eagles forward made a living in and around the hoop.
Also in double figures was Joe McCray, finishing with 16 points including four made 3-pointers. Cooper Jennings finished with 11 points and was the most dominant on the boards, snagging 13 rebounds. Jennings also drew a momentum-shifting charge during Arlington’s third quarter run that saw them build their eight point halftime lead up to 20.
The Eagles jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. Twin Valley responded with a run of its own early in the second before Arlington regained momentum later in the quarter, taking a 31-23 lead into the locker room.
Arlington improves to 3-3 on the year and travels to Bennington to face Grace Christian (2-5) Friday at 7 p.m.