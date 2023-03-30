ORLANDO, Fla. – Burr and Burton alumni Julia Dapron shot a 76 in the closing round of the Golden Knights Orlando Innovational Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club, helping the Stonehill College women's golf team finish third in the six team tournament.
Coming off an 84 in her first round, Dapron found success on the courses five par 5's on Tuesday, shooting a combined three-under-par on those holes. The Dorset resident moved up the leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 11th place.
Stonehill finished with a two-day score of 639, 59 strokes off of the pace set by the winning club, Eckerd College. The Skyhawks finished just 14 shots off of second place, held by Franklin Pierce University.
Freshman Jaelyn DeBoise led three from Stonehill to finish in the top 11 with a second-straight round of 75 for sixth overall with a two-day score of 150 – three strokes shy of the program’s two-day score record of 147 set by Dapron in the fall at the Franklin Pierce Invitational.