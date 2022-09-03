HINESBURG — Mount Anthony girls soccer played Champlain Valley to a draw over the first 40 minutes of action in Saturday’s season-opener. The Redhawks’ depth proved too much to overcome in the second half, however, as CVU cruised to a 7-1 win.
Elyse Altland was the lone goal scorer for MAU, getting one in the back of the net after relentless pressure on the back and goalie.
“The first half showed us that these girls can compete with some of the best in Vermont,” said first-year MAU coach Molly Madore.
MAU’s short bench, with just 14 players on the team, hurt them in the second half as Madore said her squad began getting tired against a CVU team with 10 more athletes.
Freshman Ella Palisano earned player of the game honors for MAU.
“She showed that she will be an asset to our back line,” Madore said.
MAU (0-1) returns to the pitch against Burr and Burton (1-0) Thursday at 7 p.m.