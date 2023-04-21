MANCHESTER — Champlain Valley’s bus may have broken down somewhere on the trek from Hinesburg to Manchester, but once the game started, the Redhawks’ offense was in high gear. The nine-time defending state champions jumped on BBA early, racing out to a 4-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a 13-5 victory in a rematch of last year’s title game.
Clearly unaffected by the hour and a half delay and a truncated warmup, CVU junior attacker Peter Gilliam was the star of the game. He drew first blood for the Redhawks just over two minutes in – shorthanded, no less – on his way to five goals and two assists. Midfielder Jacob Bose notched three goals and an assist for CVU, as well.
Peyton Gray had a strong game in the losing effort, tallying four goals on seven shots, but the Bulldogs couldn’t generate much offense, otherwise.
BBA stemmed CVU’s momentum several times throughout the game, and it looked like they might make things interesting in the middle two quarters. Late in the first, already trailing 4-0, Michael Crabtree was flagged for a crosscheck to the head. Before the play was blown dead, CVU went on an odd-man rush to BBA’s end. Miles Kaplan made a big save to stymy that opportunity, and had to make a couple more as they killed off the two-minute penalty.
The strong defensive sequence seemed to energize the Bulldogs, as they came out firing in the second. CVU goaltender Harper Anderson turned away a rocket of a shot from Carter Cave in the opening minute of the quarter, but just seconds later Gray found the back of the net to get the Bulldogs on the board.
CVU answered with several goals to bring the score to 7-1. However, BBA answered the seventh CVU goal about as fast as possible, as Cave won the faceoff and quickly found Gray, who buried his second goal in a sequence that took all of seven seconds.
Trailing 8-2 at the half, the Bulldogs played inspired in the third quarter, kicked off by a Crabtree goal just 25 seconds into the half. They outscored the Redhawks 3-2 in the quarter, to trim the lead in half at 10-5. The comeback bid lost steam in the fourth, though, as the Redhawks maintained possession through most of the final quarter, scoring three times while not allowing the Bulldogs a shot on goal.
BBA falls to 1-2 on the season. They’ll travel north to Mt. Mansfield for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday. CVU improves to 3-0. They host South Burlington at 11 a.m. on Saturday.