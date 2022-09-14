MANCHESTER — Champlain Valley defeated Burr and Burton field hockey 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
Piper Morgan scored the lone Bulldog goal of the day, assisted by Alex Faucher in the fourth quarter.
CVU’s Tess Everett got things started with a goal at the 11:45 mark of the first quarter on a penalty stroke.
Emily Gay added to the CVU lead in the third quarter, assisted by Claire Marcoe. Sophie Madden quickly answered BBA’s score with one of her own, and Carly Strobeck scored the fourth and final CVU goal of the day.
“Our girls played with heart and grit — we were just a bit outmatched by an excellent CVU team,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli. “Bailey Gilliam played a super game at center back and set up our one goal by working the ball all the way up the field into the circle.”
Delana Underwood made 10 saves for BBA. CVU’s Grace Fergurson (two saves) and Rianne Nagelhout (0 saves) split time protecting the CVU cage.
The Bulldogs (1-2) play at St. Johnsbury Saturday at noon.