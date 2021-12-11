RUTLAND — Mount Anthony boys basketball opened its season with one of the toughest tests in the state on Saturday: the Champlain Valley Redhawks.
CVU's height gave the Patriots fits as the Riverhawks ran away with a 75-36 win over the Patriots in the North/South Classic.
MAU had a tough time getting bodies on CVU forwards Tucker Tharpe (14 points) and Logan Vaughn (six points), as the CVU duo used their size to create havoc on the offensive boards. That allowed CVU ample opportunities to put the ball in the basket early and often, whether it be on a second or sometimes third shot attempt.
Braeden Billert did what he could to help MAU on the boards, but the physical forward was often overmatched as all five Redhawks swarmed to the rim at every shot attempt.
Billert led MAU in scoring with 12 points.
It’s not the return to Mount Anthony basketball coach Hunter Stratton was hoping for. He says the Patriots learned they need to play harder.
“I think in practice we thought we were ready for this, but I don’t think we are yet,” Stratton said. “CVU came out and they just punched us in the mouth”
Stratton and the Patriots will go back to the drawing board, and will look to tighten things up as they prepare for their next game.
They may want to take a hard look at their second half play, as they played the Redhawks a lot closer over the final 16 minutes. MAU was outscored 37-11 in the first half. In the second half, the Patriots played CVU within 13, losing the half by a score of 38-25.
“When someone takes you and bullies you like that, it's gonna be an awakening,” Stratton said.
One pleasant surprise for the Patriots was the play of Cole Gino off the bench in the second half. He played physical, attacked the hoop offensively and boxed out consistently. He added nine points, including a make from downtown.
“I don't think any of us were really planning on Gino being part of this game,” Stratton said. “But he's gonna be a big part of moving forward; I can tell you that. He was fearless.”
Stratton says the spirits remain high around the program despite the tough start to the season.
GIRLS GAME
MAU and CVU girls followed the boys' game, with CVU picking up the 77-17 win.
The Patriots trailed 20-2 after one quarter of play. Madisyn Crossman was responsible for the lone score of the quarter for the Patriots. She entered the game off the bench midway through the quarter, and immediately made her presence felt with a smooth stepback from the top of the key.
The Patriots offense looked their best in the second quarter, scoring eight points. Madisyn Moore hit a mid range jumper after a nice dish from Meghan Barilone. Moore found her range on the following possession, swishing a three from the top of the key. MAU also made three of its four free throw attempts in the quarter.
CVU’s offense was too much for MAU to handle. Their size was overwhelming on both sides of the ball.
Chloe Snipes led the charge with 26 points. Elise Berger was a threat from behind the arc, as nine of her 11 points came from deep.
All 12 CVU players scored in the win.