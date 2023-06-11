BURLINGTON — CVU’s Stephen Rickert wasn’t in a giving mood during Saturday’s Division I championship baseball game at Centennial Field, and that spelled trouble for Mount Anthony.
Rickert pitched the Redhawks to a 6-0 state championship win over the Patriots, limiting MAU to one hit.
CVU jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, half of those runs coming on one Travis Stroh swing of the bat in the bottom of the second. Stroh sent a towering 3-run home run over the left field fence to double CVU’s lead. MAU starter Colby Granger finished the inning, but did not return after allowing six runs on six hits.
MAU manager Trevor Coyne turned to Connor Hannan on the mound, and the senior shined in his final high school game, limiting CVU to just one hit and no runs over his four innings of work.
The Patriots just couldn’t create anything offensively off Rickert, who needed just 84 pitches to record 21 outs.
Granger was responsible for the only MAU hit, a ground ball single to the left side of the infield that found a gap and dribbled its way into shallow left field.
The game might not have gone in favor of MAU, but Coyne is optimistic about what the future holds after reaching its first state championship game since 2011.
“The program's back,” he said. “It's been a long drought of 12 years without even getting close.”
The Patriots were knocking on the door this spring. Coyne believes that’s the product of his players dedicating themselves to getting better in the offseason. He said four out of six of this year’s seniors didn’t have a lot of success during their junior year. They put the work in throughout the offseason, improved, and nearly led the Patriots to a state championship win.
He wants the returning group to understand the level of commitment needed to be successful.
“I think they have to see that and understand that you can't just pick up a ball and glove in February and be ready to play baseball,” Coyne said. “You got to work at it, got to be ready to go in the fall when we start open gyms.”
MAU finishes its season with an overall record of 17-4. The state championship is CVU baseball's sixth in program history.