Racers compete in the Vermont State Final BMX races at Catamount BMX on Sept. 17. A total of 13 Vermont riders earned state ranking awards during the two day event hosted at Catamount BMX, located within Willow Park.

Catamount BMX hosts practices at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday's at $5 per rider and races at noon on Saturdays from May through October for $10 per rider. It also offers free, one day trails for new riders.