MONTPELIER — It was clear during Thursday’s annual Vermont Principals’ Association media day that COVID-19 will continue to present certain challenges for Vermont high school sports during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The impact COVID-19 plays will, at this time, be drastically less than the shortened sports seasons of the 2020-2021 school year, though some noticeable differences will be present.
Masks are advised for indoor activities at this point, according to an Aug. 4 memo from Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French and Health Commissioner Mark Levine.
The memo advises use of masks for the first 10 days of school. The idea is that time will give schools the ability to calculate what percentage of the school is vaccinated. If schools can prove that they’ve hit the magic number of 80 percent, they will be allowed to ditch mask wearing.
How does that impact fall sports? The guidance recommends the use of masks during volleyball competition, the lone sport played indoors during the fall.
“We recommend to the schools starting (Thursday) that they wear masks for (indoor) practices,” said VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson.
Both Johnson and VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols emphasized the fact the mask advisory is just a recommendation and with the state of emergency being lifted this summer, ‘messy’ situations could arise.
“Everything we do is going to be advisory,” Nichols said. “Do we have the legal authority to say everybody needs to wear a mask, say for volleyball? We probably don’t.”
“The question is going to be what happens if you get one school that says they’re wearing a mask and one that says they are not? We’ll probably be in a situation where we’ll have to say as long as you follow what your local school board says.”
Outdoor sports like bass fishing, field hockey, golf and soccer, on the other hand, are not subject to any masking at this point. There are currently no spectator limits on any athletic events, indoor or outdoor.
There is no doubt last year was challenging for the VPA. Johnson said he learned two things after navigating through COVID-19 challenges during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We learned that schools, and kids, are incredibly resilient. They were changing things on the fly, in terms of games and schedules,” Johnson said. “The second thing that we learned is that everything can change in one hour, whether it was mandates coming down from the state of Vermont, whether or not it was a COVID situation within a school.”
Co-ops
One new cooperative team has formed for the 2021-2022 school year. Lakes Region and North Country football will combine into one team. The schools had a member-to-member agreement over the previous two school years. Cooperative teams have become increasingly popular in recent years as the total number of students throughout Vermont has shrunk.
In 1997, the state had around 125,000 total students in grades K-12, according to Nichols. That number has shrunk to around 80,000 today. Today’s data also includes Pre-K enrollment throughout the state. Nichols predicts the total enrollment will ‘bottom out’ toward the end of the decade at around 70,000 students.
That has sparked conversations about potentially trimming the lowest division in some sports. Boys lacrosse, for example, had three divisions last spring, though only six teams participated in the Division III state tournament. Nichols expressed concerns over the low turnout, but also understands that it may be more difficult for smaller schools to compete with Division II schools.