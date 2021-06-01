BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team can hold its own when things are clicking on all cylinders. Unfortunately for the Patriots, that wasn’t the case in Tuesday’s playdown action and Mount Mansfield was dialed in from the start.
The nearly three hour bus ride didn’t phase the Cougars, who took the lead 28 seconds into play and held it for nearly the entire game on their way to a 16-8 victory.
No. 10 MMU had upset on its mind, and that’s exactly what they achieved downing No. 7 MAU.
MAU coach Tracy Galle said her team has struggled with consistency during the season, and that was evident once again on Tuesday.
“This group has a hard time taking direction. They know what they have to do. They say it out loud. We tell them what they need to do but as soon as they cross that blue line, it’s a different ballgame,” Galle said. “And that was today.”
Alexis Harrington answered the early MMU goal with a score of her own at the 23:24 mark to knot things at 1-1. That would be the last time MMU didn’t hold the lead.
Two quick scores in the 19th minute put the Cougars ahead 3-1. MMU’s attackers moved around freely and carved the Patriot defense for the majority of the first half. Anna West and Eliza Waite were constantly running past MAU defenders and toward the net with little resistance, and it showed in their goal tallies. West scored four times in the first half, and Waite had three of her own.
Down 5-1 after a West score with 11:41 left in the first half, Galle called timeout to regroup her team.
It worked, as Ava Elmer wrapped around the back of the goal and sent one into the back of the net to bring MAU within three scores.
Then it was Elyse Altland’s turn, scoring a minute and a half later as MAU found itself in a two-goal game with 9:47 left in the first half.
The Cougars were determined to head back to Jericho victorious. Every time MAU appeared to gain momentum on Tuesday, MMU snatched it almost instantly. By the nine minute mark, MMU scored twice and what could have been a tie-game all of a sudden was a four goal lead for the visitors.
Skye Colvin registered one of her two scores at the 7:37 mark of the first half to halt MMU’s run and bring it to 7-4, and then Altland once again brought the Patriots within two, 7-5, at the 6:12 mark.
MMU once again answered the bell by shutting out MAU over the final six minutes of the first half and scoring three goals themselves to build a 10-5 lead at halftime.
Though MAU’s defense struggled in the first half, it was that side of the field that kept the Patriots within striking distance in the second half.
MAU didn’t allow a goal over the first 12-plus minutes of the half. Its offense couldn’t capitalize on the scoreless streak, though, scoring just one goal off the stick of Elmer.
Izzy Subin-Billingsley snapped the scoring spell for MMU with 12:53 left to play. Subin-Billingsley added another 30 seconds later after solidifying good position near the MAU net, bringing the score to 12-6. By the eight minute mark, MMU increased its lead to 14-6 and the upset felt inevitable at that point.
The Patriots continued to play hard, scoring twice in the closing minutes, but the deficit was too large to overcome. Karlin Foley put the ball into the net as time expired, putting a bow on the 16-8 upset for the Cougars.
Despite the tough loss, Galle reflected on what she called a “fun” season coaching MAU.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “Even as they walked away, (they were) just smiling so even though it was a tough loss, they still smiled.”
The Patriots finish the season with a 6-7 record. MMU booked a date with No. 2 South Burlington (12-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Division I quarterfinals.