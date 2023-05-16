Editor's note: Jim and Jeff Corey were inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coach's Hall of Fame in March.
It was with great satisfaction and pride that I received word that Jim and Jeff Corey were selected to be inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coach’s Association Hall of Fame. It is an honor and recognition that is long overdue for two outstanding gentlemen and basketball coaches.
I would also like to give a special thanks and appreciation to Dave Fredrickson, Executive Director of the Coaches Association, as well as the selection committee for their time and efforts to recognize these two long time coaches and educators.
It is easy to understand why Jim and Jeff are being honored if their selection was based solely on their successes in number of wins, state championships, and coaching awards. However, there is one more very important reason that I believe they were elected. That reason is TIME. About 30-35 years ago, a wonderful local sports writer and photographer Gary Baker wrote an article that I saved. It was titled “TIME IS STILL THE BEST GIFT OF ALL”. In his article, Gary stated “there is no gift more valuable between parent and child or adult and youngster than that of the giving of time”. He goes on to say, “I see how adults and youngsters alike respond when they are on the receiving end of the gift of time. Unfortunately, I have also seen some of the consequences when someone just can’t seem to find the time”. What telling quotes. That is what is truly remarkable about Jim, Jeff, their brother Joe, their father Walt, and their extended family. The amount of time the Corey’s as a family gave to the youth of Arlington for so many years to teach the sport of basketball is a special gift that is seen so rarely today. Yet, Gary Baker’s article regarding finding TIME for kids still runs so true, 35 years later, and will continue well into the future.
Teaching basketball is an amazing story that has been told through the Corey’s dedication and commitment to the youth of Arlington for over 40 years. That is why I am also extremely hopeful that Arlington Memorial High School will recognize this remarkable feat by dedicating the Eagle’s Nest and renaming it “THE COREY GYMNASIUM”. AMHS has dedicated so many other parts of their wonderful school building to several other deserving individuals and businesses, and the Arlington Park and Recreation Department did the same with the soccer field in honor of John Werner. It is something I should have done as principal before I retired in 2013, and would be a fitting reminder of all the Corey’s did for basketball in Arlington.
Congratulations to Jim and Jeff as they join their brother Joe in the Hall of Fame. Thank you to all members of the Corey family who gave to unselfishly of their TIME to Arlington’s youth over the years. Your legacy of giving the BEST GIFT OF ALL, “TIME”, will always be remembered and appreciated by so many.