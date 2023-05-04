BENNINGTON — Was it a home run? That question befuddled many in attendance Thursday – including the umpiring crew – during Mount Anthony baseball’s 4-3 victory over South Burlington.
The play in question came off the bat of MAU’s Connor Hannan in the bottom of the third inning and the score even at one. The MAU slugger crushed a line drive to left center that smashed off the top of the outfield fence and ricocheted back into play in the outfield. Hannan put on the breaks at second as both runners that were on base crossed home plate, giving MAU a 3-1 lead.
After a moment of standing on base, the infield umpire signaled it was indeed a home run. Hannan made the trot to home plate and was greeted by the entire MAU roster and put his team up 4-1.
Not so fast.
South Burlington manager Luke Goyette was there to contest the call before Hannan could even cross home plate, leading to a discussion between the umpiring crew. The Wolves manager claimed that the ball never left the field of play.
After chatting for a couple of minutes, the umpires sent Hannan back to second base, changing the ruling on the field to a double.
The controversial call centered around if the ball first hit the net draped over left field, which is considered out of play and thus a home run, or not.
The ball could clearly be heard bouncing off the top of the fencing from the third baseline.
“I feel like I saw a home run,” MAU manager Trevor Coyne said after the game. "It clearly hit the net, and I think when it hit the net it hit the fence posting and bounced back, which is what I saw."
As soon as Hannan was issued back to second base, MAU’s coaching staff approached the crew to get an explanation on the reversed call – which led to further discussion and investigation.
After a meeting at the mound, members from both coaching staffs and the umpiring crew made the trek to the outfield to examine the scene of the play.
After further consideration the umpires once again reversed the call, this time back to the original ruling of home run, and Hannan made his second trot home. The break in play lasted roughly 15 minutes as things got sorted out.
Goyette said the confusion stemmed from the ground rules explained before the game, but added the play wasn't the deciding factor in the outcome.
"The umpires went back and forth, and per the rules we were explained to, none of it fits," he said. "But I think it's cleared up, and (MAU) played really well."
Hannan's blast was the outlier in what was otherwise a pitching duel between himself and South Burlington's Nick Kelly. The Wolves lefty tossed five innings, striking out eight batters, walking two and allowing three earned runs.
"He threw well," Goyette said. "He used his pitches and tried to miss barrels."
Hannan was just as competitive on the bump for the Patriots, tossing a complete game in his first pitching outing of the season. Hannan, coming off a hamstring injury, grinded out 111 pitches. He let his defense do the work for him, striking out just four batter, but his control was on point. The MAU starter issued just one walk, and limited the Wolves bats to six hits throughout.
Sitting at 99 pitches through six innings of work, Coyne stuck with his starter for the seventh in a one-run ballgame.
"When he finished the sixth, he didn't look tired to me," MAU's manager said. "His arm was live today."
Hannan rewarded Coyne by retiring the side in order, including a strikeout to end the game and seal MAU's sixth win of the season, one that avenges an April 15 6-3 loss in South Burlington.
"I told the guys it's the biggest game of the season so far," Coyne said. "We had a change to avenge the loss and show that we're just as good as them, if not better."
MAU (6-2) remains at home Saturday, hosting Hartford at 4:30 p.m.