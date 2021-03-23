BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball was a powerhouse from 2014-2018, reaching five straight state championships and bringing three state titles back to Bennington during that stretch.
Now, the coaches at the helm during that five year run that saw the Patriots go 90-8 are back to once again lead the program.
Katie Contrada took over in 2010 and quickly brought MAU’s softball program to new heights. Contrada and longtime assistant coach Brooke Remington led the Patriots to copious amounts of success throughout the 2010s before both stepping away from coaching after the 2018 season.
After a couple years away from the game, both Contrada and Remington were approached by MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt about the possibility of returning to the program once the coaching position opened up.
Contrada took the time to reflect on her experience before making the decision to return.
“Coaching was something that was such a fun part of my life,” Contrada said. “It was a lot of work, but it was totally worth it in the end. Being able to spend time with those student athletes and build relationships with them and give them experiences that will last a lifetime was such a great thing. I look at it as wanting to create good experiences for kids and do something good for our community.”
Remington had similar feelings about her time away from the diamond.
“We’re looking forward to getting back at it and seeing what we can do,” she said. “Certainly have real expectations and it’s a different group of kids. We’ve just missed it. Our lives have kind of come around and I think we’re ready again to give it another whack.”
Now the duo return to co-coach the Patriots in 2021. Contrada and Remington only wanted to return if both of them shared coaching responsibilities.
“From the very beginning, when it came to the actual coaching I felt like we split it down the middle,” said Contrada. “This time around, we definitely didn’t want to do it without the other person.”
Both softball coaches are also social study teachers at MAU. Remington believes that the professional relationship they have developed on the diamond as well as in the classroom helps the duo be stronger co-coaches.
“Kate and I have been coaching together for quite some time and we also teach together, so we have a nice camaraderie and a nice balance,” Remington said. “Kate’s a really knowledgeable coach. It’s her commitment to our school and our kids and our community and our program. That’s something I’m about as well and I think together we just work hard to be good role models for our girls.”
Hoyt is happy to have them back coaching at MAU.
“Katie and Brooke bring a lot of experience and success back to the program and we are thrilled to have them back,” Hoyt said.
Although they may have not coached the past couple seasons, both Remington and Contrada still see the athletes in class. Remington believes that familiarity, along with the coaches already within the program will help this be a smooth transition.
“I think we’ve done a good job getting our program in shape and of course left it certainly capable hands with Jason Dicranian,” said Remington. “Jay is on board and he’ll be there to support us and so he’s seen these kids and I think that that will help in giving us a little insight, but then we have some really great sub-varsity coaches and Kristen Barrett and Amanda Mattison (too).”
Dicranian, the former junior varsity coach, took over as varsity coach in 2019, leading MAU to the playoffs. Dicranian will once again lead the JV team in 2021.
Vermont athletes never had a 2020 spring sports season, as the coronavirus forced the cancelation before it could get going.
“I felt really bad for those kids who missed that season last year, especially those seniors because I had coached them as freshmen and sophomores,” Contrada said.
Getting back on the field and returning to some sort of normalcy is something both coaches are looking forward to for their student-athletes.
“My main goal this year, honestly, is to have fun with the kids,” Remington said. “As a teacher I miss being in a classroom with kids and that camaraderie that it brings, and so I’m just excited to get out there with the kids and be in the sunshine and the fresh air and do something that feels somewhat normal again.”
Contrada echoed a similar sentiment when asked about what she wants to take away from the 2021 season.
“My goal is to create a positive experience for these students athletes,” she said. “I think that it’s been a difficult year for them, just as students, and socially. And so I think that one of the best remedies for that is to go outside. Put your cleats on, put your glove on and play catch. Work hard and just try to have fun with it.”
The spring sports season is scheduled to begin April 5.