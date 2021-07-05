BENNINGTON — There’s a lot of confidence coming from the Bennington 12-and-under All-Star team this year under manager Derrick Tienken and there should be: nearly all of the team members have been playing together for the past four or five years.
That continuity will be a big factor as the 12U team begins its all-stars run with a game against Brattleboro today and another against Rutland on Wednesday to kick off the 3-team round robin district tournament.
“We’re really excited for this year, the boys have played together for five years or so, they’ve played a lot of games together, between the Lightning and all-stars and travel ball,” Tienken said. “They’ve been in positions when they’ve had to battle and they are certainly battle tested. They’ve worked really hard to have this opportunity as 12-year-olds and they’re really excited about it.”
Tienken said he believes the team’s biggest strength is its pitching.
“We have confidence in eight different guys to get out there and throw strikes and get outs,” Tienken said. “Some of them are [strikeout] pitchers and some of them are contact pitchers that hit location and get soft contact. We have the defense to get them out.”
For the district tournament, Tienken said he’ll probably stick to four pitchers.
“You can probably get by with four in the district and the state tournament,” Tienken said. “There’s a lot of good baseball in Vermont and even with all this team’s success, they’ve been beat.”
At the plate, Tienken said his biggest job will be to pick the best nine to start on any given day.
Tienken cited Aidan Lacasse and Talin Bartholdi as just two of his lineup that could hit near the top.
“Aidan has really impressed us at the plate this year, he has quick hands and he’s tough to strikeout,” Tienken said. “Talin is an 11-year-old who is super confident and patient at the plate, so we like to have him near the top [of the lineup].”
Carson Andrick and Blake Tienken are also expected to put up some big numbers during the tournament, but Derrick Tienken says that the entire lineup could start a rally at any point.
“”My difficulty will be trying to find two kids that aren’t in the starting lineup, because they could all start,” Tienken said. “There’s where we want to be with this group. When your No. 8 hitter is just as good as your No. 4 hitter, that’s a good problem to have.”
Most of the 12U team were a part of the 10U all-stars a couple of years ago when the team represented Vermont and Bennington at the regionals in Cranston, R.I.
“Everyone played for the 10s, so they know how to compete against the top teams in New England,” Tienken said. “We weren’t just there to go swim in the pool and have a cookout and hang out. These boys have been in the situations before and hopefully we can get that opportunity again.”
The winner of the round-robin will host the state tournament later in July.
“Bennington and Brattleboro have such history and Rutland has been working hard to do everything they can to get to that level,” Tienken said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge, for sure.”