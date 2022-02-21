BRATTLEBORO — A veteran wearing a No. 12 jersey led a fourth-quarter comeback in New England.
Sound familiar?
Zinabu McNeice drained three consecutive trifectas down the stretch as the Brattleboro varsity boys basketball team rallied from a four-point deficit to beat Mount Anthony Union 48-41 on Monday evening.
“It feels amazing (to beat our rival),” said McNeice. “I think that our defense at the end of the game was definitely the difference.”
The Patriots began the final quarter with a 7-2 run, including a make from downtown by Josh Worthington, to go ahead 36-32 with five minutes remaining in the contest.
That's when McNeice took over, drilling three straight shots from beyond the arc. Cameron Frost then stretched Brattleboro's lead to eight with a 3-pointer of his own.
"It's all over!" the BUHS student section began chanting after Tate Chamberlin added a nice take along the baseline for two points.
Brattleboro hosts MAU during a boys’ basketball game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Mattocks had some sweet assists, Carpenter swished a couple of shots from deep, Gould pulled down an offensive rebound, McNeice had a steal, and Haskins was solid at the defensive end as the rivals played to ties of 5-5, 12-12, 14-14 and 16-16.
In the packed house, the visiting fans began repeating "De-fense!" in unison.
A triple by Austin Grogan and a runner from Caz Amoroso were the early highlights for the Patriots (4-13).
"Twenty-four really hustles," an MAU fan mentioned after Willem Thurber went to the floor for a loose ball.
Thurber would score three buckets in a row, with the second being set up beautifully by a driving Mattocks, to help the Colonels to a 24-18 halftime lead.
The team from Bennington used a 7-0 run in the third quarter, including a 3 from Austin Bellville and four points by Braeden Billert, to go up 29-28.
For the second straight game, MAU seemed to get over its third quarter woes. But Brattleboro had an answer.
Frost drained two shots from the charity stripe to give Brattleboro the lead back, but MAU's 7-2 surge to start the fourth quarter had all of the momentum on the visitors' side.
McNeice quickly turned the tide with three consecutive makes from downtown.
"Z came through for us when we needed it most," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan, whose team improved to 9-8 on the season.