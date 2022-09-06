BURLINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team outlasted Burlington 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season.
Collin Bevin scored the difference maker, taking the ball from midfield on a long throw from the goalie and beating two defenders for the score.
The Patriots struck first, as Silas Rella-Neill converted a penalty kick in the 24th minute. MAU maintained the 1-0 advantage into the break.
Burlington answered on an Oliver Alimasi score in the 64th minute. Aiden Moscarello earned the win protecting the net, totaling six saves on the day.
MAU returns to the field Saturday at Middlebury at 11 a.m.