Mount Anthony keeper Aiden Moscarello sets for a goal kick during a 2021 match. Moscarello had six saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Burlington.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
BURLINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team outlasted Burlington 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday to move to 2-0 on the season.

Collin Bevin scored the difference maker, taking the ball from midfield on a long throw from the goalie and beating two defenders for the score.

The Patriots struck first, as Silas Rella-Neill converted a penalty kick in the 24th minute. MAU maintained the 1-0 advantage into the break.

Burlington answered on an Oliver Alimasi score in the 64th minute. Aiden Moscarello earned the win protecting the net, totaling six saves on the day.

MAU returns to the field Saturday at Middlebury at 11 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

