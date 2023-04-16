Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A six run fifth inning helped Hoosick Falls hand Mechanicville its first loss of the season Saturday at Central Park A Diamond baseball.

The game was one of four in a Coaches vs Cancer series held at the ballpark on Saturday.

Andrew Sparks led the Panthers with three RBIs and a double, while Jake Sparks drove in two and hit a pair of doubles in the victory. 

AJ Brown crossed home plate four times for Hoosick Falls, and Ben Smith picked up the victory, Hoosick Falls' second in the opening weeks of the season.

Scott Lynch provided a powerful bat for Mechanicville, hitting a 3-run home run and also had a triple in the losing effort.

The two teams face off again Monday at Mechanicville.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.