SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A six run fifth inning helped Hoosick Falls hand Mechanicville its first loss of the season Saturday at Central Park A Diamond baseball.
The game was one of four in a Coaches vs Cancer series held at the ballpark on Saturday.
Andrew Sparks led the Panthers with three RBIs and a double, while Jake Sparks drove in two and hit a pair of doubles in the victory.
AJ Brown crossed home plate four times for Hoosick Falls, and Ben Smith picked up the victory, Hoosick Falls' second in the opening weeks of the season.
Scott Lynch provided a powerful bat for Mechanicville, hitting a 3-run home run and also had a triple in the losing effort.
The two teams face off again Monday at Mechanicville.