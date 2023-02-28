ARLINGTON — One of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s most memorable moments came during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals where he willed his Chicago Bulls to victory over the Utah Jazz, scoring 38 points in the process. Arlington guard Cameron Clark had his own version of the “flu game” Tuesday night inside the Eagles’ nest, helping the No. 8 Eagles defeat No. 9 Grace Christian 63-47 behind the sophomore's 30-point night.
Clark missed the latter half of last week with the flu. He returned to action Tuesday night against the Lions and put on an offensive clinic.
“He came back tonight and put together an incredible performance,” Arlington coach Eric Greene said. “He played through a little bit of an injury, as well, on top of all that. Just a real gutsy effort from Cam.”
Arlington held a 17-16 lead after the first quarter before opening the game up a bit in the second, taking a 35-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
As the Lions tried to mount a comeback bid in the fourth quarter to extend their season, it was Arlington’s Kyle Hess coming up big. Hess scored 12 points on the night, with nine coming in the final quarter.
“He converted really big shots for us,” Greene said.
Arlington’s Preston Baker scored his first varsity points in the closing seconds of the contest to cap off a strong night for the Eagles.
Arlington advances to the Division IV quarterfinals and will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 1 Long Trail and No. 16 Sharon Academy.