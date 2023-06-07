PROCTOR — Cooper Jennings’ timely bases-clearing triple in the top of the third inning gave Arlington a lead it would not relinquish on Tuesday, as the No. 6 Eagles baseball team upset No. 2 Proctor 14-7 to advance to the Division IV championship game.
Jennings stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the third, and smashed a 2-2 pitch to deep right, plating all three runs. Jennings scored himself as the baseball went out of play, giving Arlington a 4-1 lead.
Proctor wouldn’t go easily, trimming the lead to one in the bottom half of the inning on a Jacob Patch towering two-run home run to left field, making it 4-3.
The sides traded runs in the fourth as it remained a one-run ballgame before Arlington gave itself some separation, adding two more runs in the fifth to stretch its lead to 7-4.
Cosby Lux drew the start for the Eagles, pitching a complete game and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits, walking five and striking out three.
Jennings drove in his fourth RBI of the day in top of the sixth on a ground ball to shortstop, extending Arlington’s lead to 8-4.
But Proctor just refused to go away, getting three runs back in the bottom half of the inning, making it an 8-7 game heading into the final frame.
Arlington put the finishing touches on the victory with its six run seventh inning, and Lux strung together his cleanest inning of the day in the bottom half to clinch the win.
The Eagles advance to play No. 1 Blue Mountain in the state championship at Centennial Field in Burlington. Game time is yet to be determined.