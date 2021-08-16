After a year away, high school tackle football just became one step closer to returning throughout Vermont.
Monday marked the official start of football season, with teams allowed to hold their first practices of the season. The pads aren’t on quite yet — that will come Thursday after three practices, per National Federation of State High School Association rules — but there is no doubt there was a buzz in the August air on football fields across the state.
Players practiced in helmets as coaches went over the fundamentals and got in some conditioning drills, laying the groundwork for what every team hopes to be a season that extends into November with a state championship run.
After a year of 7-on-7 touch football last fall, players like Mount Anthony’s Andrew Gilbert are excited about putting the pads on for the first time in nearly two full years.
“It’s really amazing to think about getting pads on in the future here in a couple of days. It’s been too long, really,” Gilbert said. “It felt great to get back out there with the guys and the girls and work hard.”
MAU kicked off its season with an 8 a.m. practice. Coach Chad Gordon, in his fifth year at the helm, said he felt like a kid on Christmas Eve Sunday night as the season neared.
“Every year I tell myself ‘just go to sleep.’ I fall asleep, and then by 3:50 [a.m.] I’m rolling over and [asking myself] ‘did I do this, did I do that,’”
Burr and Burton kicked off its season with three hours of meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. and then a three hour practice which began at 4:30 p.m.
“There’s a lot of excitement with the kids; They’re excited, they’re fired up,” said Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy. “I think (the lack of tackle football in 2020) just made them more eager and excited for this season.”
This year’s season has a different feel after an untraditional 2020 season.
“It feels like normal again,” Gordon said. “I mean last year was great, but this is getting back to traditional football.”
The excitement is evident in Manchester. Burr and Burton has 56 players on its roster, which is a school-record according to McCoy.
“We’re just excited, excited to be back out here on the field. I’m interested to see which leaders step up,” McCoy said.
Burr and Burton will open its season on Sept. 3 on the road in Colchester, while MAU will host Mt. Abraham on Sept. 3.