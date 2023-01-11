HINESBURG — The Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team knocked Burr and Burton from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday night, beating the Bulldogs 6-1.
Riley Erdman led CVU/MMU with a five point nine, netting two goals and adding three assists. Tess Everett and Samara Tucker each scored two goals and added an assist.
Mai-Liis Edwards scored the lone BBA goal.
Cyra Pacher was busy all night, making 25 saves for the Bulldogs. Her counterpart, CVU/MMU goalie Grace Ferguson, finished with 9 saves.
CVU/MMU (2-0) scored 2 power play goals to help lead them to the win. BBA is now 6-1 on the year and looks to regroup at 3-6 Rice Saturday at 6:40 p.m.