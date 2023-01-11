BBA girls hockey (copy)

The Bulldogs girls hockey team lost to CVU/MMU 6-1 on Wednesday night.

 Banner file photo
HINESBURG — The Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team knocked Burr and Burton from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday night, beating the Bulldogs 6-1.

Riley Erdman led CVU/MMU with a five point nine, netting two goals and adding three assists. Tess Everett and Samara Tucker each scored two goals and added an assist.

Mai-Liis Edwards scored the lone BBA goal.

Cyra Pacher was busy all night, making 25 saves for the Bulldogs. Her counterpart, CVU/MMU goalie Grace Ferguson, finished with 9 saves.

CVU/MMU (2-0) scored 2 power play goals to help lead them to the win. BBA is now 6-1 on the year and looks to regroup at 3-6 Rice Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

