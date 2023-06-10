BURLINGTON — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse talked a lot about believing in themselves this spring. So when the Bulldogs allowed the game-tying goal in Saturday’s Division I championship game against CVU with just 2.5 seconds remaining – sending the game into overtime – their confidence didn’t waver.
Instead, senior captain Paige Samuelson delivered the championship-winning play in double overtime, chasing down a ground ball, moving to her left and tucking a shot behind CVU goalie Clare Stackpole-McGrath for the golden goal. The senior attack’s clutch play clinched BBA’s first state championship since 2010 as the Bulldogs outlasted CVU 15-14 in an instant classic.
It’s a moment Samuelson won’t soon forget.
“It feels incredible.” she said.
Most team’s wouldn’t be able to recover from a gut-punch as big as the Marlie Cartwright last-second goal to force overtime. The Bulldogs proved on Saturday they’re not most teams.
The Redhawks won the draw control to begin overtime, further tipping the momentum in their favor. Sophomore midfielder Bibi Frechette drew a foul inside the crease midway through the extra period, setting up a free-position. Goalie Mazie Rukat needed to come up with the stop to extend BBA’s season, and the junior goalie delivered when it mattered most.
Frechette charged at the cage as BBA defenders Emilia de Jounge and Delana Underwood provided pressure from either side. The CVU midfielder still managed a clean look, but Rukat deflected the chance and BBA scooped the ground ball to gain possession.
It was a rocky start for the BBA defense as CVU jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening five minutes of action and threatened to pull away. The Redhawks pressured Rukat early with direct, hard shots that found their way into the back of the net. That could have easily knocked her off her game. She didn’t let that happen.
“When it counted, she stayed right in there and made the saves we needed down the end,” Stefanak said, describing her overtime free-position save as “insane.”
Sadie Stefanak got the offense started with a pair of goals midway through the first half, trimming BBA’s deficit to 4-3. Stackpole-McGrath was difficult to beat all afternoon, finishing with 11 saves, but BBA found success attacking the lower portion of the net. That began with Stefanak’s score where she pump-faked high, drawing the CVU goalie up and creating an angle for the BBA junior to deliver a low shot into the cage for the score. The BBA junior beat the goalie with a shot at the ankles on an 8-meter shot in the second half to complete her hat trick.
The BBA offensive success translated into an improved defense, as it held CVU scoreless for a crucial 11 minute stretch midway through the first half. Brooke Weber followed Stefanak’s scores with one of her own, spinning off a CVU defender and evening things at four with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
“This team was resilient enough to combat going down early and letting them back in and tying it up,” coach Stefanak said.
Part of that drive to succeed was generated from the heartbreak suffered on the same stage last year, losing a one goal game to BFA St. Albans in the 2022 Division I state championship game on Virtue Field. Instead of running from the past, BBA chose to embrace it.
“We talked about exercising a lot of the skeletons and ghosts this year,” BBA coach Ken Stefanak said.
The Redhawks retook the lead, 5-4, on Frechette’s first of two goals in the game, but they would hold that advantage for less than three minutes as BBA answered on a Lissa King goal. The freshman was moving away from the cage, but still found a shooting lane and delivered a beautiful top-shelf score. That kickstarted a 4-0 BBA run to close the half, including two more from Weber as BBA took an 8-5 lead into halftime.
Both sides traded scores in the first 10 minutes of the second half. CVU was the first to put together a run in the second half, scoring on back-to-back possessions midway through the period. Cartwright started the mini surge and Tess Everett added a score on the following possession. Just like that, CVU was back within two, trailing 11-9 with more than 13 minutes left.
Cartwright scored again to bring CVU within one but Samuelson (game-high five goals) delivered a timely score less than a minute later, converting an iso opportunity and making it 12-10 in favor of the Bulldogs.
BBA scored two of the next three goals to extend its lead to three, but CVU refused to go quietly. Frechette and Stella Dooley scored less than a minute apart, making it 14-13 Bulldogs and under five minutes on the clock.
Both teams had chances in the final minutes, including a point-blank shot by Cartwright with under two minutes remaining that Rukat was able to block. It appeared as though the Bulldogs were going to run the clock and seal their championship in regulation after that save, but CVU forced a turnover with 30 seconds remaining and called a timeout seven seconds later.
Cartwright drew a foul on the ensuing possession, and bounced in the game-tying score with 2.5 seconds left.
The Bulldogs didn’t let it deter them, and the result is the program’s first ever Division I championship victory.
“It’s just a great feeling,” coach Stefanak said. “I’ve been with a lot of these girls since the first, second and third grade. I’ve been coaching many of them for a lot of years, and it’s the culmination of all that (hard work).”