Bennington County is rich with successful female athletes. Some rise to the top of the competition and become state champions, while others make their mark by breaking down the norm of what it means to be a girl or women in sports.
There are powerful female figures holding down vital roles within the world of athletics, leading by example and showing everyone that women deserve equal attention and celebration as athletes.
On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, celebrated Wednesday, those that make female athletics in Bennington County so enjoyable share their perspective on what it means to be a female in the sports world.
The athletesSophia Kipp is a multi-sport athlete for MAU. A member of the lacrosse and basketball varsity teams, Kipp challenged herself before her junior season in 2020.
“I wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before,” she said in a previous interview.
She succeeded, becoming the first female player to score a point for MAU football in the program’s history that fall. Kipp hit two extra point attempts in a game against Poultney, putting her name in the record books.
Kipp returned to the football team this past fall, making game appearances at her safety position during MAU’s run to the Division II state championship game.
She wasn’t the only female athlete to hit the gridiron this fall in Bennington County. Burr and Burton’s Nevaeh Camp, a starting guard for the Bulldogs basketball team, played wide receiver for BBA.
Athletic DirectorsAshley Hoyt’s world has revolved around sports since she started playing as a first-grader. She starred for Arlington High School basketball from 2004-2008, totaling more than 1300 points and 1100 rebounds for the Eagles before playing Division I college basketball for the University of Vermont from 2008-2012.
Hoyt later became the athletic director for Arlington before moving to her current position as Mount Anthony’s AD in 2018.
She was one of only a handful of female ADs across the state when she first started at Arlington. Over the past seven years, that number has risen to 12.
“I’ve always felt welcomed in the athletic director community.”
Hoyt believes female ADs will continue to become more common throughout Vermont.
“It takes more people like myself that have these good experiences and try to recruit other women into these positions,” Hoyt said. “It’s only going to help spread awareness and bring people like that in.”
Hoyt is an inspiration for the next generation of female athletes in Vermont. She has excelled athletically herself and is now a prominent figure in Southern Vermont sports.
The coachesEd Lewicki serves as the BBA baseball coach in the spring. He spends his winters guiding the Bulldogs’ girls hockey program.
After a thrilling come-from-behind victory for his Bulldogs on Monday night, Lewicki shared his thoughts on his favorite part about coaching female athletes.
“The excitement level for girls in a game like [Monday’s] is so fun to be around because they’re genuinely thrilled,” he said. “Just the genuine, raw emotion with the girls is exciting for me to see.”
The successThe Burr and Burton girls golf and gymnastics teams both won state championships within the past year.
The Hoosick Falls field hockey team was sectional champions, advancing all the way to the New York state title game.
BBA’s Mia Grigsby, Amelia Maier, Tristan Prescott and Piper Russell became state champions with their 4x100 meter relay win this past spring, as did Charlotte Connolly, Siobhan O’Keefe Maier and Liara Foley in the 4x800.
Arlington’s Denita Moore won a state championship in the discus throw.
And so many more had tremendous seasons that ended short of a state title but still deserve to be celebrated. The MAU softball team was a force to be reckoned with all spring, anchored by the dominant pitching of Sofia Berryhill.
BBA girls lacrosse finished the regular season undefeated. Just this past fall, Arlington girls soccer made an improbable run to the Division IV state title game at Applejack Stadium. BBA snowboarding placed second in the state after a strong season.
Then there is the amazing run that the Cambridge girls basketball team went on, capping off its four-year dynasty in 2021 with an undefeated regular season. Had there been a state championship in New York last winter, Cambridge had a good chance at winning it.
Whether on the diamond or in the pool, on the mountain or the basketball court, female athletics never fail to excite in Bennington County.