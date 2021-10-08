The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum is hosting a red bench virtual discussion on Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro Oct. 21 to celebrate 100 years of ski jumping at Harris Hill.
In February of 2022, Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro will celebrate 100 years of hosting national events, international tournaments, and US Olympic trials. Its history is a rich one and some of the biggest names in ski jumping have competed there.
Moderator Peter Graves, a long-time Olympic broadcaster and coach, will welcome a trio of guests that are sure to be informative and entertaining. Joining Graves will be noted Harris Hill historian and former jumper, Dana Sprague, who will speak about the Hill’s remarkable history.
Chief of Competition and former elite jumper, Todd Einig of Brattleboro will also have a seat on the bench. Einig was a former member of the Eastern Junior National Team and first jumped off Harris Hill when he was 14. He’s currently the Director of the Junior Jumping program in Brattleboro and the Harris Hill Nordic Club.
Also joining the discussion will be former Harris Hill jumper, Spencer Knickerbocker. Knickerbocker learned to cross country ski and ski jump in the shadow of the Harris Hill jumps. He had the honor of being the first jumper off the Hill after its rebuilding. Knickerbocker attended Lake Placid’s Northwood School and later moved to Steamboat Springs, CO to train full-time as a member of the US Nordic Combined ski team where he competed internationally. He is currently the executive director of the Marlboro Nordic Ski Club.
RSVP here to receive a ZOOM invite. Virtual doors to the Museum open and the discussion begins at 7:00 p.m. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged, greatly appreciated, and helps keep this series going.
Series sponsors include r.k. Miles, AJ’s Ski & Sports, Sisler Builders, and Vermont Ski + Ride.