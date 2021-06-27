BENNINGTON -- Hundreds of riders and their families from around the Northeast descended into Bennington on Sunday for the USA BMX Gold Cup qualifier, held at Catamount BMX, located at Willow Park.
Riders from four to 54 all competed in heats and then the main event, looking to stake their place in the Gold Cup.
Track owner and promoter Andre-Anne Chenialle was stunned by the number of people who came to the event.
"It's amazing, I didn't think there'd be this many people here," Chenialle said. "We're small and we just reopened, but I think a lot of people wanted to check it out. It's awesome, but a lot of work."
The Gold Cup is a regional series and the Bennington event on Sunday is on for the Northeast part of the country.
"There are qualifiers in New York and Pennsylvania as well, it's a really competitive process to get [chosen]," Chenialle said. "Also, tracks that had qualifiers last year and lost them because of COVID kept them for this year."
For more information on the Gold Cup or Catamount BMX, go to www.catamountbmx.org.