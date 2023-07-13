BENNINGTON —For years, the lone BMX course in the state of Vermont sat unutilized inside Willow Park. Catamount BMX was simply mounds of dirt and caved-in concrete during the summers of 2018 and 2019 — an inactive, overgrown race venue.
That’s when BMX enthusiast and Bennington local Andre-Anne Chenaille stepped up to the plate, revitalizing the track and bringing the sport back to town in 2020 as the volunteer track operator. Catamount has hosted dozens of races since the track reopened, spanning from hyperlocal events to state championships and even Gold Cup qualifiers. The track anticipates 40-plus riders to participate in Saturday's annual “Race for Life” event, which benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Chenaille’s earliest memories of her hometown track go back two decades, when she first started racing at Catamount in 2003 as an 8-year-old. She returned to the sport after graduating college, but with the Willow Park course inactive, she and her cousins were forced to travel more than 50 miles to the nearest course in Rotterdam, New York. That additional travel served as her “main motivation” to take on the responsibility of getting the track back up-to-par.
Chenaille also wanted to provide the community, especially the youth, with another outlet.
“Seeing the evolution of Bennington itself, [I wanted] to have a place for kids to go and just be able to ride,” she said. “You see a lot of people saying there’s not a lot for kids to do. [BMX racing] is outside, it’s keeping you active and it’s also fun. It incorporates all of those things together.”
Chenaille orchestrated fundraising efforts to repair the track in 2020, even dedicating hours upon hours – along with other volunteers – raking, shoveling and wheelbarrowing dirt needed to smooth out the track before racing returned. Seeing the track reopen on Aug. 30, 2020 made all of that effort worth it for Chenaille.
“I’ll never forget that first opening day we had,” she said. “I stood up on the turn and just kind of looked out at everything; it was really amazing to take it all in.”
The local track has continued to grow in the past few years since racing continued. Last year, Catamount would average around 30-40 people per race. Just last weekend, 75 racers showed up for the Warnicke Double. Chenaille estimates about 80% of those riders are local to the Bennington area, but Catamount also hosts riders from the northern part of the state, as well as people from New York and Massachusetts. It’s a sport that encompasses all age groups.
“If a little kid can walk, they can participate in BMX racing on a balanced bike, or a strider,” Chenaille explained. “Then, they move up to pedals. And then any age from there, if you can ride a bike, you can race BMX.”
On the other end of the age spectrum, Catamount has two 57-year-old men looking to champion “The old man class.” They’re currently one rider short of the three-racer minimum needed to create a new class.
The track has undergone improvements in the past three years, most recently paving two turns this spring prior to the racing season. A handful of local businesses and volunteers pitched in to get Catamount ready for another summer of racing. Chenaille said that sense of community is vital to the success of the nonprofit organization, as volunteers are needed each and every week to host races.
Among the most active volunteers is Scotty Donald, who Chenaille referred to as “her right-hand man.”
“He’s pretty much the guy that’s making sure the track is in racing condition,” she said.
Donald travels more than an hour from Schenectady, New York to help ensure Catamount BMX remains an active part of the community.
“I definitely couldn’t do it without him,” Chenaille said. “And everybody who volunteers on race day and practice nights – whether it’s scoring or running the gate or staging, we can’t run a race without those people.”
Along with races every weekend, Catamount BMX offers open practice on Wednesday from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. for $5 per rider. The track is also open to the public daily from dawn-dusk.
Registration for Saturday’s “Race for Life” event begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 11:45 a.m., with racing set to begin at noon. The cost is $10 per rider and $5 per strider, with half of each rider’s entry fee benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Catamount BMX has set a fundraising goal of $1,500. One local rider, Connor Panasci, has already raised $500 through donations. Visit Catamount BMX’s Facebook page for more information.
If you’re not feeling courageous enough to jump on a bike yourself, spectators are welcome and attendance is free.
“It’s definitely fun to watch the range of skill levels and the range of ages and everything going on,” Chenaille said.