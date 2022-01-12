ARLINGTON — Arlington baseball is fresh off a successful 2021 season in which it reached the Division IV semifinals and finished the season 13-3.
The Eagles hope to remain a contender in 2022 under new leadership as Alex Borsari has been named the next Arlington baseball coach, taking over for Jamie Wright.
Borsari is a graduate of Castleton University and played shortstop for the Spartans baseball team from 2017-2020. He was a captain for the Spartans during the 2019 and 2020 season. The 24 year-old teaches physical education at Arlington and is excited for his first opportunity to coach a varsity team.
The new Arlington skipper recalls fond memories of helping his dad coach his younger brother James during their youth. With a six year age difference between the brothers, Alex was able to have a hand in coaching James’ Little League and youth basketball teams in their hometown of Bolton, Massachusetts.
“Even from a young age, I've always had a passion for coaching,” Borsari said. “I just love watching young athletes progress through skills… I’ve known for awhile that I’ve really enjoyed it and that it’s something I want to do for years to come.”
Last year, Borsari coached a middle school baseball team at Rutland Town School. Now, he gets an opportunity to show what he can do at the varsity level.
Being a young coach can have its advantages and disadvantages. Borsari believes it will help his players push themselves toward their goals.
“I do think me being young can absolutely help relate to the players and I think it helps motivate us,” he said.
Borsari wants to help Eagles players reach their full potential. If that means making it to college baseball, Borsari has been there and done that.
“I think me playing four years of [college] baseball, I know what it takes and I think I can help a lot of them achieve that.”
He believes one challenging aspect of coaching varsity will be establishing the everyday routines, whether it be practice or on gameday, for his team. Borsari said coaching changes are always challenging due to athletes being accustomed to a certain way of doing things.
“I do think that structure is big in a program,” Borsari said. “I think whenever any new coach starts, switching from structure to structure is difficult at any age at any level.”
The new coach wants to carry the momentum from last season, and the Eagles are off to a good start. Arlington already has 17 players signed up to play baseball. Last season, the Eagles had 13 players on their roster.
The added numbers will only help Arlington continue to be competitive.
“It helps with the competitiveness in practice,” Borsari said. “You now are fighting for some positions. If you're in there and you're kind of competing for position a little bit, it focuses you up a lot.”
Borsari wants to have a successful 2022 season, but at the end of the day he is taking a long-term approach when it comes to Arlington baseball.
“Of course my goal is to continue the momentum of last year, but my overall goal is I'm looking years down the road,” he said.
The Arlington manager said the secret to having a successful program is through building the sport within the community. He plans to touch base with the youth and middle school level programs to ensure everyone is on the same page.
Arlington Athletic Director Reg Trayah is pleased to have Borsari within the building.
"The athletic department is excited to have Mr. Borsari leading the baseball program," Trayah said.
As for Borsari, he's already looking forward to the spring.
“I'm just extremely excited,” he said. “I have a great relationship with the kids and I'm really excited to see how it goes.”