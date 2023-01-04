Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Panthers erased a nine point first quarter deficit, battling all the way back to edge Greenwich 51-49 on Tuesday.

The Panthers received a boost off the bench from sophomore Carson Glover, leading the team with his career-high 13 points.

Greenwich’s Jacob Zienm led all scorers with 16 points.

Jake Sparks pitched in with a 12 point, 11 rebound double-double while Mat Kempf and Aiden Fleming added nine points for Hoosick Falls.

Greenwich had a chance at the buzzer, but the highly contested shot was off the mark.

The Panthers return to the court Friday with Waterford/Halfmoon coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

