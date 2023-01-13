The basketball world has fallen in love with France’s Victor Wembanyama, with many proclaiming the 7-foot-3 forward as the best draft prospect ever in the NBA’s 76-year history.
He certainly passes the eye test. The 18-year- old has no problem dribbling the ball up the court, has the handles necessary to create his own shot, and, when defenders do manage to stay in front of him, he can hit a stepback jumper that mirrors that of Kevin Durant’s. In fact, after a two-game October showcase in Las Vegas where his Metropolitans 92 squad took on the G-League Ignite, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony described the French phenom as,
“Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert.”
That’s where I get off the hype train. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about showing the next generation some love, and have no problem with him being the consensus No. 1 pick in next year’s draft — but what Wembanyama has shown on the court doesn’t warrant that kind of praise.
There’s no doubt he’s flashy. His 8-foot wingspan often leads to dunks over defenders that look awfully similar to Michael Jordan dunking over the MonStars. He can hit the occasional stepback 3-pointer from near the halfcourt logo ala Steph Curry and another international star guy I’ll touch on later, Luka Doncic. What really draws everyone to Wembanyama- from GM’s to today’s NBA stars and veterans alike — is his size matched with his guard skill set. You can’t teach height, and he has that in spades.
But Durant, like him or not, is arguably the purest scorer the game has ever seen. He’s averaging over 27 points per game for his career while connecting on 49.8% of his field goals and shooting north of 38% from 3-point range. KD has shot above 35% from downtown in every season he’s attempted 3-plus triples per game.
Wembanyama is chucking up over five 5 a game right now in Euroball, and connecting at just a 28% clip, per Basketball Reference. Of course, he can develop into a better shooter over time, but he’s nowhere near that level right now.
There is one other thing that ties the two together: the uncertainty of their height. Durant has long been rumored to be at least 7 feet tall, but is listed at 6-10. Wembanyama has been anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5, depending on who you asked and what day it was. In an interview with ESPN, he said he is 7-3. We’ll go with his word until he’s measured at the NBA combine ahead of the draft.
I’m less upset about the Rudy Gobert comparison. The French phenom knows how to use his size to his advantage to protect the rim, averaging 3.1 blocks per game. The moment he debuts for whichever terrible organization gets the rights to draft him, he projects to be right up there with Gobert and the rest of the game’s elite rim protectors.
We haven’t seen this sort of draft buzz on a single prospect in at least two decades, when LeBron James was destroying kids after algebra II at St. Vincent St. Mary High School. Forgive me for being skeptical that this kid’s career will turn out anything like the self-proclaimed King’s.
Now, let me give you my player comparison. Spoiler alert, it’s not as outlandish as Givony’s.
I see Wembanyama as a slightly more talented Kristaps Porzingis with shades of Bol Bol.
We’ll start with the latter, the Magic big man who’s enjoying his best season in the association despite averaging just 12 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. I see Bol Bol as the floor of what Wembanyama can be. The French prospect is more mobile and possesses slightly better dribbling skills. They also have a similar body type. Bol Bol is listed at 7-foot 2 and 220 pounds — which leads me to one of my biggest concerns surrounding Wembanyama – longevity.
Bol Bol is one of the latest examples of what many big men have gone through, injury-plague careers. Of course, Greg Oden is the first to come to mind, taken one pick ahead of KD in the 2007 draft and only lasting 105 games before injuries forced him out of the sport.
Heck, look at last year’s No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren. The 7-foot- 1, 190 pound big couldn’t last one pro-am game on the court with NBA players before suffering a season-ending foot injury while guarding LeBron.
Bol was a projected top-five pick in the 2019 draft until he suffered a non-displaced fracture in a bone in his foot, ending his college basketball career just nine games in. He slipped all the way to No. 44 as his medical charts scared would-be interested teams away.
He managed to play just 53 games over his first three years in the league. He’s already played in a career-high 37 games this year, only having missed four games. Are his injury woes behind him? At his size and weight, unfortunately, history tells us no.
Yao Ming missed more than a third of all Rockets games throughout his career, owing to injuries, before being forced to retire in 2011. His career is on the longer end of big men. Going back further, another wiry-build big man, Bill Walton, missed nearly half of his games throughout his career. I could go on, but I think you get the point.
Wembanyama is listed at 229 pounds, just nine pounds heavier than Bol. They share the same body type, which should make NBA executives at least a little nervous leveraging their entire future on him.
Now to Porzingis, who has career splits of 19.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 54% from 2-point range and 34% from deep. Those are solid stats, and numbers I can see Wembanyama duplicating, and possibly even adding two points and a rebound, if he can stay healthy.
Porzingis was the product of quite the draft hype himself. He was described by many draft experts as a “unicorn” before being selected fourth overall in 2015 by the Knicks, sharing a similar frame –- 7-foot- 1 ½ and 220 pounds on draft night. Since, he’s grown 1 ½ inches and added 20 pounds. He’s had a solid career, but not one that evokes franchise-altering success., Has his teams have only made the playoffs twice, both times getting bounced in the first round.
So what’s with all the hype with Wembanyama? It’s what I call “the Luka Doncic affect.”
Players from outside the United States are dominating the league right now. The last four MVPs have gone to Nikola Jokic (2) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2). Both of these players were taken outside of the top-10 in their respective drafts, although it would have been nearly impossible to project these sorts of careers based on how raw they were as prospects.
Doncic, on the other hand, was the real deal from day one. He was putting up similar crazy stat lines at 13 years old against grown men in the EuroLeague as he is against the best players in the world today.
While he was technically taken with the third pick in the 2018 NBA draft, he really went fifth, as the Hawks swapped him for Trae Young in a draft-night trade. You’d be hard pressed to find four better players in the league, let alone the 2018 draft class, at the moment. Antetokounmpo and Jokic, I’ll give you. Then it’s a toss up between Doncic and Joel Embiid. All four are international guys. What we’re seeing right now — and why Wembanyama is so coveted — is an overreaction to the foreign player market because everyone’s too scared of being proven wrong once again.
Does the French big deserve to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft? Yes. Are we overvaluing him at the same time? Also yes.
I leave you with ESPN analyst and 13-year NBA vet Jalen Rose’s take on the matter.
“I’d probably give up anybody [for Wembanyama] except Giannis and the Joker … And Luka.”
Trading known commodities under the age of 30 like Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Ja Morant for a guy you’ve never seen do it at this stage before? To steal a phrase from Rose’s colleague Stephen A. Smith, “that’s blasphemous!”