Burr & Burton’s Naveah Camp takes a shot during the Girls Basketball Tip Off Tournament that was hosted by Leland & Gray Union High School on on Dec. 10, 2021.

Burr and Burton girls basketball improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday, defeating Essex 55-52. Naveah Camp made her season debut for the Bulldogs, scoring 12 points from her guard position. Ainerose Souza added 11 for BBA, who held a 27-24 lead by the break.

The Bulldogs were held to just seven points in the third quarter, as Essex took a 35-34 entering the fourth.

Julia Decker stepped up as the offensive weapon for the Bulldogs in the final quarter, scoring 8 of her 14 points in the final quarter, including six makes from the free throw line. That powered BBA to a 21 point quarter as they held off the Hornets for the win.

BBA continues play in the Mount Mansfield tournament Thursday against a 3-0 North Country team. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

