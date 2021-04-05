The Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association (VBCA) announced the senior all star and dream dozen recipients.
Navaeh Camp was named as a member of the dream dozen Division II team. Dream dozen rosters consist of outstanding underclassmen.
Camp’s teammate Carol Herbert was named to the Division I/II South all star team.
Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson was named to the Division I/II South all star team on the boys side.
Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti and Rice Memorial’s Michel Ndayishimiye were named the players of the year.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no 2021 VBCA all star game.