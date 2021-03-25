SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. — Cambridge’s Addison Gates did almost everything on Thursday during the girls soccer game against Hoosic Valley.
She scored twice, assisted on a third and even helped carry her sister to the bench after she was injured.
It was all part of a 3-0 victory over Valley in Cambridge’s first game of the year.
“I thought we played well, we came out strong and gave it all we could,” said new varsity coach Kendra Holbritter, who earned her first victory. “It’s great to be on the field, it was a beautiful day for a soccer game.”
Early on, Valley put on the pressure, with a pair of shots ringing off the crossbar and post in the first 10 minutes. Cambridge was aggressive offensively as well, but three offside calls slowed the momentum.
Cambridge finally broke through in the 19th minute, when Maizie Steele ripped a beautiful through ball down the middle to Gates, who outraced the defense to go up 1-0.
“She’s a phenomenal player, a great forward for us,” Holbritter said.
Gates nearly had another a few minutes later, a very similar play, but her left-footed shot was wide.
In the 24th minute, Steele doubled the lead. Gates took an initial shot at the Valley keeper that she stopped, but a rebound came out in front and Steele cleaned up.
“Maizie is good at looking at what is going on around her and being where she needs to be,” Holbritter said. “It’s really appreciated.”
A few minutes later, Lilly Gates went down with a leg injury and Addison Gates helped her sister off the field. It was unclear the severity of Lilly’s injury.
In the second half, Addison Gates cinched it for Cambridge, taking the ball away from a Valley defender and firing it in for a 3-0 lead.
The defense was extremely stout as well, with Lexi Woodworth and Chelle Daniels not allowing many shots into the 18-yard box. With 20 minutes left, Valley had its best chance of the game, but goalie McKayla McLenithan was up to the task, diving to her left and tipping the ball away to keep the clean sheet. McLenithan made seven stops in the contest.
“She did everything she needed to do tonight,” Holbritter said. “Everyone gets nervous when she’s down there, but one she had it, you could release the breath. She played an amazing first game.”
Cambridge is scheduled to play on Saturday against Spa Catholic.