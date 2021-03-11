HOOSICK, N.Y. — Coming into Thursday night’s game, both coaches — Rich Cooney from Hoosick Falls and Bob Phillips from Cambridge — had a pretty good idea how it might to turn out.
Hoosick Falls is a young team with two of its starters on the shelf with injuries. Cambridge is undefeated and has won every game by at least 10 points except one this season.
But the word at the end of the game — class.
Cambridge won 69-29, but the respect between the coaches and the players on both sides was palpable.
“We knew coming in that we were up against it, especially with two of our starters out,” Cooney said. “Facing a team that realistically could have been a 3-time state champion, which is almost unprecedented, especially for here.”
Bob Phillips said he knows Hoosick is a young team dealing with injuries, so he had a plan to face the Panthers.
“You’re trying to fill gaps and one of their best players is out, it’s hard in any year, let alone a three-and-a-half week season,” Phillips said. “It is what it is. Rich and Kerry [Branigan] do a good job with the girls and they’re always going to scrap and play hard.”
Cambridge, using its signature pressing and trapping style, made life miserable for Hoosick on offense, gathering up a handful of steals in the opening eight minutes. The transition offense led to the Indians up 21-4 after the first.
The second quarter was a little more of the same, with Phillips getting in all nine of his players on the roster and at the half, it was 42-12. Sophie Phillips led all scorers with 18, all in the first three quarters. Lilly Phillips added 11, all in the first half.
But Hoosick continued to play tough as Cambridge subbed in and out and got a look at the future.
“You don’t ever want to embarrass anyone, you want to do the things that you can control,” Bob Phillips said. “We were moving kids around to get a look at next year and what our lineup is going to be.
Shots started falling for Hoosick freshman Mackenna Roberson, as she hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third en route to a team-high 13 points.
“We had a freshman leading us in scoring tonight, which is nice to see,” Cooney said. “It was good to see her shots start to fall in the third quarter.”
The fourth quarter was an exercise for Cambridge to run its sets and look forward to their final game of the year, a rematch against Greenwich, which Phillips called the league, sectional and state championship all in one.