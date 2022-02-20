Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Cambridge girls basketball team made its return to the playoffs with a 53-42 win over Mayfield on Saturday.

Stasia Epler scored 29 points and Chelle Daniels added 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Cambridge to its  Section 2 Class C first round win over Mayfield.

Mayfield was lead by Cloey Dopp with 18 and Kelsey Mecca who added 11.

Cambridge returns to the court on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at No. 1 seed Duanesburg (18-2). 

The two teams met Dec. 3 with Duanesburg coming out on top 73-40.

