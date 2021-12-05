Cambridge girls basketball competed in the Delaware Academy Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend, going 0-2.
Cambridge’s first game was against Duanesburg, who won 73-40. Stasia Epler led the way for Cambridge with 17 points, while Schuylar Nolan pitched in six.
Epler added 24 more points in Cambridge’s 51-42 loss to Coopwerstown in the consolation game. Nolan added 10 points, and Cambridge led after three quarters. Cooperstown finished the game by winning the fourth quarter by a 14-1 margin, clinching the win.
Epler was named to the all-tournament team for her performance, alongside Duanesburg’s Madison Meyer, Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern, Delaware Academy’s Silvia Liddle DA and Cooperstown’s Gabby Woeppel.