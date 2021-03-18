CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — After a wait of nearly a year-and-a-half after the team’s last game, the Cambridge girls soccer team has a strong contingent for the start of the Fall 2 season.
“We’re excited to be back and excited to get out there and get on the field,” said new Indians coach Kendra Holbritter.
Holbritter, who moved up to take the varsity role after being the JV head coach in 2019, has eight seniors and said she’ll need them all to help lead this season.
“I’m really lucking out [with all these seniors],” Holbritter said.
Some of the seniors that plan to be a major part of the run include McKayla McLenithan and Coral Ericksen, along with Madison Price on defense. Holbritter said that defense will be the most important part this season, especially when teams have only had a few practices and those have, by and large, been inside the gym.
“McKayla McLenithan is my goalie and she’s amazing, she’s coming fresh and ready to go right off the basketball team. I have Coral Ericksen playing, who’s a great defender and mid-fielder and also Maddie Price will be on defense as well.”
Yet another senior defender is Lexi Woodworth, a three-year starter for the Indians.
And that experience — even from underclassmen moving up from junior varsity — will be paramount.
“We have the 11th graders who move up from JV, where we went 9-1 last year,” Holbritter said. “Our defense is going to be really great.”
She cited Maya Danaher and Jadalynn LeBarron and Chelle Daniels as new varsity athletes who could make some waves this year.
Offensively, Holbritter said they are going to rely on a few different players, not just one scorer.
“Lilly Gates is definitely going to be up there, with Tristann Crandall and Addison Gates,” Holbritter said. “Both the sisters are phenomenal soccer players. Addison was one of our high scorers last year in JV and we’re going to see how it goes and how the numbers play out.
For the first five games, the JV and varsity will be one team, then will split afterward.
“It gives me a little bit of time to see who I have,” Holbritter said. “We’ve just had a few practices, but we play Mechanicville on Tuesday. So it’s given me some time to see what we can do.”
Holbritter said she feels the Wasaren League will be close this year, but without sectionals and states to fight for, it’s all about getting on to the field.
“I’ll be happy if we can get playing more than two or three games,” Holbritter said. “Mother Nature is unpredictable. I just want to get out there for our seniors and give them a season before it’s too late. We’re just happy that Fall 2 is here.”
Roster (JV and Varsity combined): Hannah Anuszewski, Maya Danaher, Chelle Daniels, Coral Erikson, Madeline Flint, Lilly Gates, Jadalynn LeBarron, Anna McNulty, Madison Price, Lexi Woodworth, Bailey Webster, McKayla McLenithan, Mia Alpy, Aaliyaha Clark, Sam Crandall, Tristann Crandall, Addison Gates, Daniella Mauro, Allison McLenithan, Jacey Nieckarz, Nicole Robinson, Emma Townsend, Emily Lathrop, Laurel Leary, Maizie Steele, Lexi Alpy