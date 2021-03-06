CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - The Cambridge girls basketball team faced another tough test on Saturday afternoon, this time matched up against Section IV Class B Norwich.
Cambridge (5-0) remained perfect on its season, coming away with a 70-53 victory over the Purple Tornado (6-3).
Cambridge adds the win to an already impressive resume in its shortened season that has seen wins over Class A Troy and a couple close victories over fellow Wasaren member Greenwich
With no state tournament, Norwich saw the opportunity to face off against Cambridge as a de-facto playoff game.
Cambridge coach Bob Phillips told his team the same thing. Phillips wants to challenge his team with these unconventional matchups in a year with no state tournament.
“That makes us better, individually and as a team,” Phillips said. “Credit to (Norwich), those girls played hard.”
It was a high-scoring, high-intensity first quarter. Norwich pressed on every possession, trying to make Cambridge’s ball handlers uncomfortable. Cambridge also utilized a full-court press.
Stasia Epler co-led Cambridge with 19 points, including five makes from downtown. It took Epler a few minutes to get settled, missing her first few opportunities as Norwich secured a one point lead in the opening minutes of the game.
Phillips knows his sharpshooter has a tendency to go on streaks and will not shy away from giving her shot attempts, even if they’re not hitting right away.
“She’s such a streaky shooter and when she’s on she can light it up like she did today,” Phillips said. “She’s just a gamer.”
Phillips knows his roster is talented enough that when one player is having trouble getting going, another player will step up for the Indians.
“It doesn’t matter when somebody is not shooting well, somebody else is,” Bob Phillips said. “The thing about Stasia, she’s usually one of them.”
With Epler cold to start, in stepped Lilly Phillips to provide Cambridge with some offensive production. The future Albany Great Dane scored 10 points in the first quarter - including a couple makes from deep - settling Cambridge into the match. Lily Phillips also poured in 19, including going a perfect 8-8 from the foul line.
By the end of the first quarter, Cambridge held a 19-14 lead and wouldn’t look back.
Norwich’s first half offensive production largely came off penetrating the paint, and either attempting a shot in the paint or kicking it out to a shooter on the wing.
Holding a 29-19 lead at halftime, Cambridge made some defensive adjustments to start the second half, moving to a half court 2-3 zone, clogging up the paint and not allowing drive-and-kick out scoring opportunities.
Norwich had some open shots to begin the third, but the change in how those shots were created seemed to throw off the flow of its offense, going scoreless in the opening three minutes of the second half as Cambridge grew its lead.
Cambridge outscored the Purple Tornado 24-11 in the third.
Lilly and Sophie Phillips took turns taking over the game in the third. First, it was Lilly who scored seven in the first four minutes before being subbed out. Sophie took the reins right away, adding six of her 14 points in the final minutes of the third. Schuylar Nolan ended the quarter on a high note for Cambridge, banking in a buzzer-beating three.
Norwich found itself in foul trouble for much of the game. Margaret Dougher was leading the Purple Tornado with four early points in the opening quarter before picking up two fouls. Dougher would sit for much of the second quarter. When she returned, she scored another quick basket before picking up fouls three and four before the half.
With her out, Cambridge was able to grow its lead as large as 31 points in the fourth quarter.
Norwich would go on a run in the final minutes of the game, trimming Cambridge’s lead to 17 by the final buzzer.
Sydney Coggins led the late charge, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the final minutes.
McKayla McLenithan was the fourth Cambridge player to score double digits, with 11.
Cambridge hosts Tamarac High School on Monday at 7:30 p.m. for its senior night.