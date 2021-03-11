CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge and Hoosick Falls battled back and forth on Thursday night in a gritty contest.
The home team eventually came out on top, defeating Hoosick Falls 42-39 in an evenly matched one-possession game.
The Panthers had a chance to extend the game to overtime, trailing by three with 4.4 seconds to play and possessing the ball, needing a score from beyond the arc.
Hoosick Falls’ offense is heavily paint-oriented. They had gone the entire game without hitting a 3-pointer, while only attempting a couple.
The Panthers got a shot from behind the line in the right corner, but a strong contest from a Cambridge defender resulted in a blocked shot and the Indians secured their second win of the season.
While Hoosick Falls was driving to the lane early and often, Cambridge played a more jump shot-oriented style of offense, hitting six shots from deep on the night.
Three of those were off the fingertips of Isaac Toleman, who was perfect from range in the first half and totaled 11 points in hid team’s win.
Toleman provided a spark for Cambridge off the bench, after both teams got off to a slow start. Cambridge and Hoosick Falls combined for just five points in the opening five minutes of play.
Toleman checked in and wasted no time, hitting two 3’s in the first quarter and giving Cambridge a 9-5 lead after eight minutes.
Cambridge coach Shea Bromirski wasn’t short on confidence when discussing his sharpshooter.
“That’s what he does, he makes shots,” Bromirski said.
Both the Indians and Panthers found more of an offensive groove in the second quarter, with Cambridge holding a 20-15 at the break.
An unconventional play would spark a Hoosick Falls 6-0 run in the third, giving the Panthers their first lead since early in the opening quarter. Off a missed jumper, Hoosick Falls’ Tucker Thayer was battling on the block with Cambridge’s Jeff Burke trying to grab the rebound. Burke ended up deflecting the miss into his own basket.
The rare play gave the Panthers some energy, as they put together a couple stops on the defense and translated those stops into transition baskets.
That forced Cambridge to burn a timeout and regroup, trailing 25-24 with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
Burke responded with a three from the top of the key shortly after the own-basket, once again putting Cambridge ahead.
Cambridge would not surrender the lead for the remaining 12 minutes of action.
Hoosick Falls was led by Josh Colegrove with 16 points.
The guard did most of his scoring in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter. Colegrove single handily kept the Panthers — without starter Jake Sparks — within striking distance late.
Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac was impressed with Colegrove’s effort on Thursday.
“He showed some grit and some fight which is what we needed,” Lilac said.