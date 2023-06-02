PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Fiona Mooney was an integral piece of Cambridge girls basketball’s dynasty from 2017-2021, helping Cambridge go 81-4 throughout that stretch and winning the 2019 New York state championship.
Her winning ways have traveled to her current stop, Stanford University, as she helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA women’s rowing championship Sunday at Camden County Boathouse.
Mooney was a part of Stanford’s second varsity eight team, which grabbed the top spot with their time of 6 minutes, 24.851 seconds, more than two full seconds ahead of runner-up Washington (6:26.177). Mooney was in the sixth spot, and her boat included teammates: Carolyn Kennedy, Belle Battistoni, Alice Baker, Iris Klok, Nora Goodwillie, Beckie Leigh, Julietta Camahort and Heather Schmidt.
The Cardinal first varsity eight also won, with its time of 6:17.154.
It’s Stanford’s second championship in program history, the other coming in 2009.
It’s Mooney’s second NCAA Championship rowing experience in as many seasons, as she rowed in the bow seat of the Cardinal’s fourth-place finishing varsity four boat at the 2022 NCAA Championships as a freshman.