BENNINGTON — Tanner Bushee and Carter Thompson have been a one-two punch spanning all the way back to their Mount Anthony Youth Association football days in the fifth grade. Fast forward seven years and the Mount Anthony juniors are two feature pieces on a booming offense that’s helped the Patriots reach their second championship in as many years.
Bushee is the engineer of the Patriots offense at quarterback, throwing for nearly 1400 yards and 14 scores through the air. Thompson has emerged as his favorite target this fall. The duo have connected 32 times to the tune of 578 yards and four touchdowns.
To say the QB1 and WR1 have chemistry on the field is an understatement. MAU has installed plays where Bushee releases the football before Thompson breaks his route and looks for the ball. That sort of timing takes hours upon hours of work — and a whole lot of trust — to perfect.
Thompson has made a habit of high-pointing the ball down the field and grabbing it out of the sky for long gains, evident by his 19.1 yards-per-reception. If Bushee see’s his number one receiver in one-on-one coverage down the field, he trusts his speedy target to get open.
“It doesn’t really matter who’s covering him,” the MAU quarterback said. “If there’s one person on him, I know he’s going to get past them. I trust him and I just got to put [the passes] up there for him.”
Thompson’s mindset is simple when he sees the ball coming his way.
“Go get it,” he said. “Just got to be aggressive and do whatever I can to make a play.”
Once he secures the catch, Thompson becomes a threat to break a big play every single time the football is in his hands. He flashed that ability during the first quarter of last week’s 49-8 victory over Fair Haven.
Thompson ran a 10-yard out to the near sideline in the opening minutes of the Division II semifinal Friday night. Bushee released the ball as Thompson broke his route and put it right on the money. Once Thompson secured the catch, he cut to the outside, bounced off a would-be tackler and raced down the sideline roughly 20 yards. As two defensive backs pursued, Thompson cut back toward the center of the field for a 62-yard touchdown and the first score of the game.
That catch and run was the fourth time this year Thompson has recorded a catch of more than 55 yards. The playmaker described his moves in open space as a “quick twitch” and said it’s his experience in a different sport that helps him pick up yards after the catch on the gridiron.
“It’s making quick reads, reading the defenders well,” Thompson said. “I play basketball, too; that’s a lot of reading the defenders.”
As the Patriots prepare for their second consecutive state championship game this Saturday against Bellows Falls, Bushee and Thompson credit this year’s senior class with setting the tone throughout youth football all the way to the high school ranks.
“They’re a rock,” Bushee said. “They’ve always kind of built the team, and we add to the team.“
“We’ve built a really good camaraderie,” Thompson added. “It’s just fun to keep winning these games with them and making it this far.”
MAU is hoping to parlay those good vibes into the program’s first championship since 1994. The Patriots and Terriers kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rutland High School. Bushee describes the Patriots as “confident, not cocky” heading into the title match.
“I feel like we’re gonna be able to go do something special.”