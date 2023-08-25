There will be a new man under center for Mount Anthony as it begins its title defense. Tanner Bushee, who quarterbacked MAU to its first state championship win in 28 years last fall, has followed a former Patriot south for his senior year of high school.
Bushee transferred to Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology over the summer. The Charlotte, N.C. public school is coached by former Patriot Chris Redding – who starred for MAU from 2009-2011 as a quarterback and wide receiver before transferring to Burr and Burton for his senior year in 2012. Redding is in his second season as head coach of the Cardinals.
Berry Academy competes in North Carolina’s 4A conference – the largest and most competitive league in the state. A visit to a football showcase in North Carolina last December showed Bushee he could compete at that level of competition. That’s when the dual-threat quarterback began seriously weighing his options, with the goal of playing college football at the next level at the front of his mind.
Bushee views the transfer as a chance to better himself both on and off the field.
“I needed to test myself and improve myself,” he said. “[The transfer has] helped me become a better person, not only in football.”
His newest head coach believes the transfer will prove beneficial.
“I think, for a young man with as big of aspirations as he has, this was the right move for him and his family,” Redding said. “It’s an opportunity to test his ability and show what he can do at a scale that’s significantly higher than he’s been playing the last few years.”
Redding said he has known Bushee “for many years now.” The Berry coach said that he has worked with him both as a coach and a mentor. Redding also serves as the executive director of Vermont All-Star Football Camps, which features some of the top players in the state. Bushee attended those camps, and was named to its inaugural All-State team in December.
Redding said his relationship with Bushee is unique and that his involvement with the football camp had no relation to the transfer.
“I don’t recruit football players to come play for me,” he said. “I allow them the opportunity if the opportunity is presented. Tanner expressed interest in playing for our football program. When that came to life, we pursued.
The football camps and my football coaching job at Phillip O. Berry are two separate entities that will not collide moving forward,” he continued. “This is a standalone situation.”
Bushee has wasted no time getting acclimated to his new school and team. He was voted the offensive captain this offseason and shined in Berry’s first game of the season, a 32-24 win over East Mecklenburg, on Aug. 18. He completed 10-of-14 passes for 103 yards and added three scores and one interception. He also ran it 11 times for another 125 yards and one touchdown.
The quarterback said he’s enjoying the change.
“It’s been super fun,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of friends and it helps to have a lot of support back home.”
Redding, coming off a 2-8 season in his first year in charge of Berry football, sees this as a win-win.
“This is an opportunity for both of us to team up and help each other out,” he said.
Mount Anthony football coach Chad Gordon praised Bushee for the way he handled the situation.
“I give Tanner credit, he’s wise beyond his years,” Gordon said. “He was very adult-like and almost professional about the way he addressed it.”
The MAU coach also expressed his concerns over the lack of football players throughout the state.
"I do fear for the overall viability of the game," Gordon said. "As a coach, you always worry about numbers and participation."
Despite these challenges, the Patriots have sent a handful of players to the next level over the previous three seasons. Jack Ware, Gavin Johnson, Austin Grogan, Andrew Gilbert, Cole Gino, Ayman Naser, Connor Barrett and David Janz have all progressed to play college football after making their way through the MAU program, competing for either NCAA Division II or Division III programs. Gordon called Vermont an "under-recruited" state when it comes to football, citing the limited number of programs (31). For comparison, North Carolina has 380 according to highschoolot.com.
Gordon also spoke with Redding and described that as “a professional conversation between two coaches about an athlete.”
Although Bushee has traded in his Patriots jersey for a Cardinals one, the quarterback is grateful for his time in Bennington.
“I have all the respect for the MAU football staff and players. They’ve helped make me into the football player that I am today,” he said. “Bennington will always be home.”