MANCHESTER — Everyone at Judy McCormick Taylor Field watching Tuesday’s Burr and Burton girls lacrosse opener saw just how special of a talent Tatum Sands is.
That talent was encapsulated during her final play of the afternoon. Having already netted 9 goals and a couple more assists, Sands made arguably her best play of the game with 12 minutes left in the contest.
The senior captain made her way toward the Middlebury net, drawing the attention of a handful of Tiger defenders and shuffled an underhanded shot into the back of the net. Along with her 10th goal of the day, it was a milestone moment for the BBA midfielder: her 100th career high school point.
It’s a remarkable feat when you take into consideration Sands, along with all spring high school athletes in Vermont, missed the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BBA coach Ken Stefanak knew Sands would reach the milestone early in the season, but he wasn’t expecting it to come in game number one.
To be fair, Sands even surprised herself by reaching the mark on Tuesday.
“People kept asking me when I was gonna get the 100th point and I just kept telling them ‘a few games in.’ So I had no idea.”
Stefanak said that the senior captain has played a role for the Bulldogs since her freshman campaign back in 2019.
“As a freshman she came up and played on a very tough 2019 team that went to the state championship,” Stefanak said. “And then coming back with I don't know 60 or 70 points last year was huge, and she's picking up right where she left off.”
Sands looked virtually unstoppable in BBA's 19-6 win. If she can keep up that level of play, the Bulldogs look poised for another deep playoff run.