WESTMINSTER — Burr and Burton pitcher Seb Dostal was not in a giving mood when he stepped on the mound Thursday at Bellows Falls. The Bulldogs starter tossed a complete game no-hitter and only allowed one Terrier to reach base all afternoon, a walk in the second inning. Dostal added 16 strikeouts to his already impressive stat line.
The Bulldogs rallied behind Dostal's dominant performance, winning 7-0. Jack McCoy provided the bulk of the offense, driving in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Tor Majorell had a RBI and scored a run and Trevor Greene finished with two hits and scored once.
BBA (1-2) is back in action Saturday at Windsor. First pitch is 11 a.m.