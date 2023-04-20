BBA BASEBALL 4/20/2023 vs Bellows Falls

Burr and Burton's Seb Dostal fires a pitch during Thursday's 7-0 win. 

 Photo provided by Doug MacPhee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — Burr and Burton pitcher Seb Dostal was not in a giving mood when he stepped on the mound Thursday at Bellows Falls. The Bulldogs starter tossed a complete game no-hitter and only allowed one Terrier to reach base all afternoon, a walk in the second inning. Dostal added 16 strikeouts to his already impressive stat line.

The Bulldogs rallied behind Dostal's dominant performance, winning 7-0. Jack McCoy provided the bulk of the offense, driving in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Tor Majorell had a RBI and scored a run and Trevor Greene finished with two hits and scored once.

BBA (1-2) is back in action Saturday at Windsor. First pitch is 11 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.